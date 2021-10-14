1h ago

add bookmark

WATCH | Defiant Jacob Zuma speaks publicly for first time since his incarceration

accreditation
Kaveel Singh
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

Former president Jacob Zuma is speaking for the first time since his incarceration following his contempt of court ruling that resulted in a 15 month jail sentence. 

Speaking virtually at the "welcome home prayer" held by the JG Zuma Foundation, the former head of state said "something has gone terribly wrong in our country". 

"The main aspects of the unconstitutional debacle that ended with my current imprisonment are repeating, yes, I remain a prisoner under very strict parole conditions."

FACT CHECK | Propaganda, Zondo, and the judiciary: 5 claims made during Zuma's media briefing

He said many attempts were made to remove him from any leadership position in the ANC and the government since 1994. 

"The judiciary commission of inquiry was the final measure of those who fear what I represent. There is no legislation in terms of which anyone can direct the president to appoint a commission of inquiry," he claimed.

Zuma continues to insist that the state capture inquiry was unconstitutionally and unlawfully established, because then Public Protector Thuli Madonsela ordered that the power to appoint its chairperson must be taken out of his hands.

This, she explained, was to avoid any perception of conflict of interest, as Zuma, his son and his friends, the Gupta family, were all implicated in the alleged wrongdoing that the commission was tasked to investigate. Judge President Dunstan Mlambo and two other judges agreed.

More to follow.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
jacob zumakwazulu-nataldurban
Lottery
4 win the Daily Lotto prize!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Facebook is facing a fresh crisis after a former employee turned whistle-blower leaked internal company research. Do you still use Facebook?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, the benefits outweigh the risk for me
33% - 1405 votes
No, I have deleted it
38% - 1617 votes
Yes, but I am considering deleting it
30% - 1270 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | My Only Story: Problem under the water - predators, top schools and a culture of secrecy

9h ago

PODCAST | My Only Story: Problem under the water - predators, top schools and a culture of secrecy
PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why is local government so bad?

11 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why is local government so bad?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: The increasing politicisation of judicial appointments

09 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The increasing politicisation of judicial appointments
PODCAST | Ballot Box: What does it take to be a good mayor? We ask Midvaal’s Bongani Baloyi

04 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: What does it take to be a good mayor? We ask Midvaal’s Bongani Baloyi
PODCAST | The Story: Report into Digital Vibes scandal finally released by President Ramaphosa

02 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Report into Digital Vibes scandal finally released by President Ramaphosa
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.78
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
20.26
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.14
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.97
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.4%
Gold
1,799.30
+0.4%
Silver
23.39
+1.4%
Palladium
2,168.19
+2.4%
Platinum
1,044.50
+2.1%
Brent Crude
83.18
-0.3%
Top 40
60,417
+1.5%
All Share
66,882
+1.3%
Resource 10
64,400
+2.5%
Industrial 25
84,271
+1.4%
Financial 15
14,011
-0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs

13 Oct

Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs
FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students

05 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students
FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity

01 Oct

FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21285.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo