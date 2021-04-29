Defiant Supra Mahumapelo and Bitsa Lekonpane to appeal their 5-year suspensions

40m ago

  • Supra Mahumapelo and his ally, Bitsa Lekonpane, are expected to appeal their suspensions from the party.
  • They were suspended by the ANC's provincial disciplinary committee for five years.
  • Lekonpane said she found out about the suspension through the media.

Embattled former North West premier, Supra Mahumapelo, is expected to appeal the ANC provincial disciplinary committee's (PDC) decision to suspend him from the party for five years. 

Yesterday, the PDC found Mahumapelo and acting provincial ANC Women's League secretary Bitsa Lekonpane guilty of misconduct. They were accused of convening parallel rallies aimed at disuniting the party in the province.

A source in the North West ANC caucus, who works closely with Mahumapelo, told News24 that Mahumapelo was upset and felt as if was targeted.

"Yes, he's going to appeal. He is claiming that he is going to appeal but we don't have anything written yet. He does feel like he's been targeted. And he does have a right to appeal," the source said.

READ | ANC suspends Supra Mahumapelo for five years

Meanwhile, Lekonpane said she was aware of the committee's decision to suspend her from the party for five years. She said she discovered it through the media and that her side of the story was not presented or heard.

Lekonpane added:

There have been a lot of calls from comrades, media, organisations like church and NPOs where I play a role as a leader. Members of my community, family, and children have also been calling for an explanation.

News24 understands that as part of the verdict, Mahumapelo will be expected to undergo a mentorship programme on political leadership under the former president of the ANC and South Africa, Thabo Mbeki, for a period of three years. 

Lekonpane will also be placed under the mentorship programme under veteran ANC leader, Barbara Masekela, or any other designated senior leader for a period of five years. 

Lekonpane said the decision was an attempt to prevent her from doing her job as a leader of the ANC.

"I respect the ANC constitution and its policies and have decided to appeal the matter to the higher structure, the ANC National Disciplinary Committee (NDC), and to allow all internal processes of the organisation to unfold as allocated in Rule 25.36. The NDC acknowledged receipt of my appeal," said Lekonpane.

Lekonpane says she's also written to the IEC (Electoral Commission of SA), the speaker of the North West legislature, and the secretary.

"They were also informed of the appeal lodged and that the status quo remains," Lekonpane said.

