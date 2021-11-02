1h ago

add bookmark

Denel munitions plant safety questioned following explosion

accreditation
Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
An explosion was reported at the Rheinmetall Denel Munition in the Western Cape on Sunday.
An explosion was reported at the Rheinmetall Denel Munition in the Western Cape on Sunday.
Supplied
  • Safety at a Western Cape munitions plant is a concern after an explosion on Sunday night.
  • The explosion is the second in three years. No one was injured.
  • A public inquiry into a 2018 blast is still under way. 

Safety at the Rheinmetall Denel Munitions plant in Macassar, Somerset West, has been called into question after an explosion on the premises on Sunday night.

Trade union UASA said it was "anxious about the safety of those employed by the state-owned weapons manufacturer".

READ | Denel explosion: Calls grow for shutdown of Western Cape ammunition factory

"This reckless lack of concern for the well-being of workers is completely unacceptable," spokesperson Abigail Moyo said.

UASA wants proof that qualified explosion and other managers are placed at all Denel divisions.

Moyo said:

The safety of workers cannot be jeopardised by plants that are operating without qualified managers to oversee processes.

"We trust that the company will conduct a thorough investigation into the events leading up to the explosion and expect an update as a matter of urgency. UASA needs to be able to ensure its members that they are operating in a safe environment, as is their right as employees."

The explosion is the second in three years. In an explosion in September 2018, eight factory workers died.

A public inquiry into that explosion is under way.

FF Plus leader Dr Pieter Groenewald said the explosion "raises alarming questions about operational safety and continuing production at the plant".

Groenewald said:

It is time for Denel to play open cards about the plant's safety. The safety problems at the plant are no longer just a ticking time bomb. Two explosions serve as proof of that.

He added that when handling and working with explosives, stringent safety measures must be in place in accordance with the Explosives Act.

"If these measures in terms of the law and the statutory licences - that restrict, for instance, the quantity of explosives that may be stored at a particular point – are strictly adhered to, then the chances of an accident occurring, such as the one at Macassar, and the probability of losing lives are significantly reduced," Groenewald said.

Meanwhile, the families of the eight people who died in the 2018 blast have called on the Department of Labour to suspend the company's explosives licence.

In a letter written by the law firm that represents the families, they threatened to take the company to the SA Human Rights Commission and Public Protector if their licence was not revoked.

No casualties were reported in Sunday's blast, and the ensuing fire was contained to the N86 magazine building.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
denel rheinmetal munitionwestern capeexplosions
Lottery
R288k for one Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Today is the 2021 Municipal Elections. Are you voting?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes
71% - 2741 votes
No
29% - 1130 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?

30 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?
PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David...

29 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David Mackenzie?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future

25 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future
PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed

21 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed
PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation

18 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.42
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
21.06
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.89
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.62
+0.8%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.2%
Gold
1,795.83
+0.1%
Silver
24.05
-0.0%
Palladium
2,051.83
-0.3%
Platinum
1,060.23
-0.7%
Brent Crude
84.71
+1.2%
Top 40
60,808
+0.8%
All Share
67,465
+0.8%
Resource 10
62,990
-0.1%
Industrial 25
87,490
+1.4%
Financial 15
13,956
+1.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up

26 Oct

FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up
Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs

13 Oct

Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs
FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students

05 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21306.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo