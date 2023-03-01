Denial, blame and ignorance as Gerhard Ackerman is grilled on child porn found on devices

Gerhard Ackerman is on trial, accused of running a child sex abuse ring in Johannesburg.

On Tuesday, his version was put to the test by the State in cross-examination.

On the issue of child pornography found on his cellphone and laptop, Ackerman changed his version of the story several times.

From flat out denying he had ever seen child pornography on his cellphone to admitting having images of naked children, Gerhard Ackerman has changed his version several times.

His version of events relating to the alleged child sex abuse ring he allegedly ran, and the possession of child pornography, was put under the spotlight in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Tuesday, where the State started its cross-examination.

Ackerman did not deny child pornography was found on his cellphone and laptop; instead, he contended he did not know about its existence.

More than 200 images and videos classified as child pornography by the Film and Publication Board were found on his cellphone, while more than 350 images and videos were found on his laptop.

During his evidence-in-chief on Monday, Ackerman told the court he had never seen the child pornography, nor did he ever search the internet for the illegal pornography.

Ackerman added that the pornography had obviously been deleted on his phone and laptop, and the forensic expert must have retrieved the deleted files.

His explanation of why there was child pornography on his devices was that someone must have used his cellphone and laptop to watch porn.

Who exactly? Ackerman said he did not know but had an idea that it could have been one of the teenage masseurs who had been using his devices to speak to senior advocate Paul Kennedy.



Kennedy was initially arrested and charged alongside Ackerman, but died by suicide before the trial started. Child pornography was also found on Kennedy's cellphone and laptop.

Several versions

Under cross-examination, prosecutor, advocate Valencia Dube, probed Ackerman's testimony around the child pornography.

First, she pointed out Ackerman's assertion that the pornography had been deleted on his devices was untrue.

She showed on the cellphone, the images and videos were in a WhatsApp folder, and on the laptop, they were saved on the hard drive in a folder called "movies" and a subfolder titled "boys".

Ackerman appeared to turn away from his earlier version, the pornography was deleted, to alleging he had many videos and photos in his WhatsApp folder that he would not have seen, nor checked.

Regarding the explicit underage content found on his laptop, he said someone had obviously watched the videos, which then saved automatically on the hard drive.

News24 Alex Mitchley/News24

Dube pointed out the videos did not automatically save on the laptop.

Ackerman then changed his version again, this time telling the court he was aware of "some pictures and videos but not so many".

He said he had subscribed to a nudist website and had nude images of children saved to his gallery on his cellphone.

Dube rubbished this version and again said from the forensic evidence, the images and videos on the cellphone were found in his WhatsApp and Telegram folders.

Moving away from Ackerman's latest concession of having images of nude children, she also described some of the explicit material found on his cellphone and laptop.

This included children as young as six years old engaged in sexual acts and even a video with a baby no older than six months.

Ackerman again denied and reverted to his original testimony that one of the masseurs must have put the pornography on his devices.

This time he added that he left his cellphone and laptop to the teenagers to look for clients.

This also contradicted earlier testimony where Ackerman said it was his job to look for clients. He even referenced an occasion when he was away from the massage parlour with his cellphone dealing with clients.

Massage parlour or child abuse brothel?

During his evidence-in-chief, Ackerman also gave his defence around the charges that relate to the alleged child sex abuse ring.

His version was that:

- He ran a legitimate massage parlour where he employed teenagers no younger than 16 years old because that is the legal age to consent to sex. - His so-called golden rule was his masseurs, which he referred to as boys, were not allowed to have sexual intercourse with the clients. - Ackerman had also testified that the clients and masseurs made the prices, of which he took 20%. - It was more about helping teenagers in need. - Everything was consensual. - Ackerman said if the boys did anything else, it was of their own volition, and he would not know about it.

Ackerman also conceded the full body massages given to clients by the teenagers included a happy ending – where the clients were masturbated.

However, during cross-examination, Dube presented WhatsApp conversations between Ackerman and clients, including Kennedy.

These conversations, which are not in dispute by the defence, painted a different picture to Ackerman's version.

News24 PHOTO: Alex Mitchley/News24

The conversations showed he had facilitated, set prices and charged clients to have sex and perform other sexual acts with the teenagers.



In one voice note, Ackerman can be heard availing two teenage boys for sexual acts in return for payment.

He told the client the man would pay R1 200 to make one boy available, and it would cost R2 000 for both boys.

In another conversation, a client asked if Ackerman had a boy he could have sex with. He responded he had one of those and also gave a price of R1 000.

Similar conversations played out with Kennedy, who was also asking about certain boys.

In one message thread, Kennedy even asked to go first with a boy because he was "too sore" last time.

In another conversation, he spoke about one of the boys and commented on his genitals and said the boy was 14 years old.

Before his death, Kennedy was accused of raping minor teenagers.

When presented with these text and voice note conversations, Ackerman was often speechless, unable to give answers.

He also questioned why certain voice notes were being played in court and said the conversations were personal.

This included voice notes where he said he liked young boys.

When Ackerman did respond to certain questions posed by Dube, he would answer evasively, dodging the question by giving a roundabout answer.

This was seen when he was asked questions about the testimony of the two victims he was accused of raping.

Ackerman is charged with running a child sex abuse ring by allegedly luring young boys for clients who paid him to perform sexual acts with the children.

He is facing 738 charges, including rape, child exploitation, and human trafficking, and has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The trial is expected to continue on Wednesday.



