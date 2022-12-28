Denosa urges Eastern Cape health department to beef up security after nurse killed

- The Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (Denosa) in the Eastern Cape is concerned about the safety and security of health care workers.
- This comes after a 36-year-old nurse at Zithulele Hospital was allegedly shot and killed by two people posing as patient visitors.
- Denosa now wants the Eastern Cape health department to beef up security at hospitals to ensure the safety of health care workers.
The Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (Denosa) in Eastern Cape has urged the provincial Department of Health to strengthen security in health facilities for the safety of workers and patients.
This comes after an on-duty nurse was shot and killed by two unknown suspects who had posed as patient visitors at a hospital in the Eastern Cape.
The 36-year-old nurse who worked at the Zithulele Hospital was killed on Christmas Day and according to Denosa, the victim was allegedly dragged out of the hospital building and shot dead by the two suspects.
The organisation said they are concerned about the safety and security of health workers at the hospital since it is the second incident at the same hospital in a short space of time.
"We note that a year ago there was a nurse who was stabbed to death by an outsider within the nurse’s home of the same hospital. We therefore call upon the Eastern Cape Department of Health to take responsibility in strengthening the security in health facilities for the safety of workers and patients at large," Denosa added.
"We trust that the Department of Health will support the employees of the Zithulele Hospital with continuous counselling in dealing with such shock."
Denosa called on law enforcement agencies to leave no stone unturned to find the perpetrators of this horrific killing.
Eastern Cape Cosatu's secretary Mkhawuleli Maleki said the union was “shocked and saddened” by the killing, which took place “in full view of those who were present”.
“This repulsive act undermines the efforts to eliminate abuse of women and children,” said Maleki.
Maleki called for more security at healthcare facilities.
“This recent ordeal has furthermore turned the spotlight on inadequate security in our hospitals and highlights the plight of women in a patriarchal society.
"We call upon the Provincial Department of Health to bolster security in the medical facilities to avoid further recurrence of these incidents. Safety and security of the workers is a responsibility government cannot abdicate,” said Maleki.
Details of the incident
Police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana said two unknown suspects allegedly arrived at the hospital ward pretending to be visiting a patient.
The deceased, who is a nurse, knew the person they were looking for.
"Whilst busy enquiring on the whereabouts of the nurse they said had knowledge of the patient they were looking for, they spotted her walking in the passages of the ward and immediately grabbed her out of the ward," Kinana said.
He said:
Police were alerted of the incident, and a case of murder was opened.
Kinana said the motive for the shooting is currently under investigation.
The suspects behind the alleged murder are still at large.