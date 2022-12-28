Denosa urges Eastern Cape health department to beef up security after nurse killed

The Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (Denosa) in Eastern Cape has urged the provincial Department of Health to strengthen security in health facilities for the safety of workers and patients.



This comes after an on-duty nurse was shot and killed by two unknown suspects who had posed as patient visitors at a hospital in the Eastern Cape.

The 36-year-old nurse who worked at the Zithulele Hospital was killed on Christmas Day and according to Denosa, the victim was allegedly dragged out of the hospital building and shot dead by the two suspects.

The organisation said they are concerned about the safety and security of health workers at the hospital since it is the second incident at the same hospital in a short space of time.

"We note that a year ago there was a nurse who was stabbed to death by an outsider within the nurse’s home of the same hospital. We therefore call upon the Eastern Cape Department of Health to take responsibility in strengthening the security in health facilities for the safety of workers and patients at large," Denosa added.

"We trust that the Department of Health will support the employees of the Zithulele Hospital with continuous counselling in dealing with such shock."

Denosa called on law enforcement agencies to leave no stone unturned to find the perpetrators of this horrific killing.

Eastern Cape Cosatu's secretary Mkhawuleli Maleki said the union was “shocked and saddened” by the killing, which took place “in full view of those who were present”.

“This repulsive act undermines the efforts to eliminate abuse of women and children,” said Maleki.

We can only imagine the pain suffered by her family at this time. Death robbed them of one of their own in the line of duty while they were rejoicing and celebrating Christmas.





Maleki called for more security at healthcare facilities.

“This recent ordeal has furthermore turned the spotlight on inadequate security in our hospitals and highlights the plight of women in a patriarchal society.

"We call upon the Provincial Department of Health to bolster security in the medical facilities to avoid further recurrence of these incidents. Safety and security of the workers is a responsibility government cannot abdicate,” said Maleki.

Details of the incident

