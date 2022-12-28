54m ago

add bookmark

Denosa urges Eastern Cape health department to beef up security after nurse killed

accreditation
Zandile Khumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A nurse was killed at an Eastern Cape hospital.
A nurse was killed at an Eastern Cape hospital.
Getty Images
  • The Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (Denosa) in the Eastern Cape is concerned about the safety and security of health care workers. 
  • This comes after a 36-year-old nurse at Zithulele Hospital was allegedly shot and killed by two people posing as patient visitors.
  • Denosa now wants the Eastern Cape health department to beef up security at hospitals to ensure the safety of health care workers. 

The Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (Denosa) in Eastern Cape has urged the provincial Department of Health to strengthen security in health facilities for the safety of workers and patients.

This comes after an on-duty nurse was shot and killed by two unknown suspects who had posed as patient visitors at a hospital in the Eastern Cape.

The 36-year-old nurse who worked at the Zithulele Hospital was killed on Christmas Day and according to Denosa, the victim was allegedly dragged out of the hospital building and shot dead by the two suspects.

The organisation said they are concerned about the safety and security of health workers at the hospital since it is the second incident at the same hospital in a short space of time.

"We note that a year ago there was a nurse who was stabbed to death by an outsider within the nurse’s home of the same hospital. We therefore call upon the Eastern Cape Department of Health to take responsibility in strengthening the security in health facilities for the safety of workers and patients at large," Denosa added.

"We trust that the Department of Health will support the employees of the Zithulele Hospital with continuous counselling in dealing with such shock."

Denosa called on law enforcement agencies to leave no stone unturned to find the perpetrators of this horrific killing.

Eastern Cape Cosatu's secretary Mkhawuleli Maleki said the union was “shocked and saddened” by the killing, which took place “in full view of those who were present”.

“This repulsive act undermines the efforts to eliminate abuse of women and children,” said Maleki.

We can only imagine the pain suffered by her family at this time. Death robbed them of one of their own in the line of duty while they were rejoicing and celebrating Christmas.


Maleki called for more security at healthcare facilities.

“This recent ordeal has furthermore turned the spotlight on inadequate security in our hospitals and highlights the plight of women in a patriarchal society.

"We call upon the Provincial Department of Health to bolster security in the medical facilities to avoid further recurrence of these incidents. Safety and security of the workers is a responsibility government cannot abdicate,” said Maleki.

Details of the incident

Police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana said two unknown suspects allegedly arrived at the hospital ward pretending to be visiting a patient.

The deceased, who is a nurse, knew the person they were looking for.

"Whilst busy enquiring on the whereabouts of the nurse they said had knowledge of the patient they were looking for, they spotted her walking in the passages of the ward and immediately grabbed her out of the ward," Kinana said. 

He said:

The suspects started firing gunshots at her on the veranda of the hospital ward. The deceased died at the scene.

Police were alerted of the incident, and a case of murder was opened.

Kinana said the motive for the shooting is currently under investigation.

The suspects behind the alleged murder are still at large.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
eastern capecrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Cyril Ramaphosa has been re-elected as the ANC president:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's what's best for the country
45% - 5635 votes
Zweli Mkhize was a better option
3% - 321 votes
It makes no difference
53% - 6692 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: End-of-year reflections on Eskom, Babita Deokaran and Phala Phala

4h ago

PODCAST | The Story: End-of-year reflections on Eskom, Babita Deokaran and Phala Phala
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 2): Turkey

16 Dec

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 2): Turkey
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 1): South Korea

09 Dec

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 1): South Korea
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments

25 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.12
-0.6%
Rand - Pound
20.70
-0.9%
Rand - Euro
18.24
-0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.61
-1.6%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.3%
Gold
1,804.14
-0.5%
Silver
23.72
-1.4%
Palladium
1,790.50
-2.5%
Platinum
1,020.00
-0.1%
Brent Crude
84.33
+0.5%
Top 40
68,158
+1.2%
All Share
74,278
+1.1%
Resource 10
73,137
+1.9%
Industrial 25
91,413
+1.7%
Financial 15
15,684
-0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
FEEL GOOD | ‘It was all love’: Cape Town foundation gifts more than 300 kids with...

25 Dec

FEEL GOOD | ‘It was all love’: Cape Town foundation gifts more than 300 kids with Santa shoe boxes
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Meet the Stellenbosch teacher who creates a song and dance in his classroom to...

22 Dec

Meet the Stellenbosch teacher who creates a song and dance in his classroom to help his students to learn
Bullseye: Grant Sampson returns from World Darts Championship a local hero

21 Dec

Bullseye: Grant Sampson returns from World Darts Championship a local hero
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won

15 Dec

Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won
WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?

15 Dec

WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?
22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses

15 Dec

22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses
Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering

13 Dec

Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering
Find More
© 2022 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo