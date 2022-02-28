Department of Arts and Culture wasted funds fighting Makeba trustees - Public Protector

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has found the Department of Arts and Culture wasted public funds by fighting trustees of a trust set up by the late singer Miriam Makeba.

The ZM Makeba Trust and Miriam Makeba Trust, set up by her grandchildren, were fighting over copyright of her music.

The Public Protector found the department wasted public funds to fight a matter they were not involved in.

The Department of Arts and Culture wasted government funds by appointing private lawyers to fight trustees overseeing the late singer Miriam Makeba's affairs, the Public Protector has found.

On Monday, Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane released several of the investigation findings.

Copyright lawyer, Graeme Douglas Gilfillan, complained to Mkhwebane that the department had wasted public money on private law firms.

Gilfillan said the department entered into agreements with several private law firms at the exclusion of State attorneys between 2009 and 2019.

He alleged that the department did this to ensure Gilfillan and Dumisani Motha were removed as trustees of the ZM Makeba Trust.

The trust was set up by the late singer to oversee her affairs. The fight was between Makeba's grandchildren Zenzi and Lumumba Lee, who established the Miriam Makeba Foundation, and ZM Makeba Trust to control her copyright.

His complaint was investigated alongside that of Eugene Mthethwa, who based his on a City Press report, that the department allocated R36 million over three years to Ladysmith Black Mambazo to teach traditional Zulu music and dance and to produce an album with former President Jacob Zuma.

According to the article, this amount was among the questionable funding deals, amounting to more than R100 million, to have been spent by the department in the 2018/2019 financial year.

Mkhwebane said her office investigated whether the department wasted money in providing funding for litigation to which they were not a party with regards to the ZM Makeba Trust.

She also found that paying the legal fees was not in line with the Culture and Promotion Act (CAP), as argued by the department.

"Our investigation confirmed that the department contravened the provisions of the PFMA [Public Finance Management Act), the National Treasury Regulations and the CAP by providing funding for litigation in which it was not a party, is substantiated. The removal of the trustees does in no way promote arts and culture in the Republic."





Mkhwebane also said the department gave her a letter from Minister Nathi Mthethwa asking whether the upfront fee request by ENSAfrica for R500 000 might be excessive. He asked for motivation for the amount.

The litigation costs were estimated to be around R3 million.

"The failure by the Department to ensure that the directive to utilise funding defrayed from monies appropriated by Parliament was reduced in writing, was not in accord with the principles… especially the requirements that the directive must be in writing and filed by the Director-General with the National Treasury and the AGSA respectively.

"In the circumstances, I find that the allocation of funds to the Trust and Foundation for litigation in which the Department was not a party, as well as the failure to ensure that the directive for the utilisation of the funds were in writing, constituted irregular expenditure and therefore equated to improper conduct."