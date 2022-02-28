27m ago

add bookmark

Department of Arts and Culture wasted funds fighting Makeba trustees - Public Protector

accreditation
Tebogo Monama
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Miriam Makeba.
Miriam Makeba.
PHOTO: GALLO IMAGES/Lefty Shivambu
  • Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has found the Department of Arts and Culture wasted public funds by fighting trustees of a trust set up by the late singer Miriam Makeba.
  • The ZM Makeba Trust and Miriam Makeba Trust, set up by her grandchildren, were fighting over copyright of her music.  
  • The Public Protector found the department wasted public funds to fight a matter they were not involved in. 

The Department of Arts and Culture wasted government funds by appointing private lawyers to fight trustees overseeing the late singer Miriam Makeba's affairs, the Public Protector has found.

On Monday, Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane released several of the investigation findings.  

Copyright lawyer, Graeme Douglas Gilfillan, complained to Mkhwebane that the department had wasted public money on private law firms.  

Gilfillan said the department entered into agreements with several private law firms at the exclusion of State attorneys between 2009 and 2019. 

He alleged that the department did this to ensure Gilfillan and Dumisani Motha were removed as trustees of the ZM Makeba Trust.

The trust was set up by the late singer to oversee her affairs. The fight was between Makeba's grandchildren Zenzi  and Lumumba Lee, who established the Miriam Makeba Foundation, and ZM Makeba Trust to control her copyright.

His complaint was investigated alongside that of Eugene Mthethwa, who based his on a City Press report, that the department allocated R36 million over three years to Ladysmith Black Mambazo to teach traditional Zulu music and dance and to produce an album with former President Jacob Zuma.  

According to the article, this amount was among the questionable funding deals, amounting to more than R100 million, to have been spent by the department in the 2018/2019 financial year.

ALSO READ | From rap to rock: 4 women who changed the face of music

Mkhwebane said her office investigated whether the department wasted money in providing funding for litigation to which they were not a party with regards to the ZM Makeba Trust.

She also found that paying the legal fees was not in line with the Culture and Promotion Act (CAP), as argued by the department. 

"Our investigation confirmed that the department contravened the provisions of the PFMA [Public Finance Management Act), the National Treasury Regulations and the CAP by providing funding for litigation in which it was not a party, is substantiated. The removal of the trustees does in no way promote arts and culture in the Republic."


Mkhwebane also said the department gave her a letter from Minister Nathi Mthethwa asking whether the upfront fee request by ENSAfrica for R500 000 might be excessive. He asked for motivation for the amount. 

The litigation costs were estimated to be around R3 million. 

"The failure by the Department to ensure that the directive to utilise funding defrayed from monies appropriated by Parliament was reduced in writing, was not in accord with the principles… especially the requirements that the directive must be in writing and filed by the Director-General with the National Treasury and the AGSA respectively.

"In the circumstances, I find that the allocation of funds to the Trust and Foundation for litigation in which the Department was not a party, as well as the failure to ensure that the directive for the utilisation of the funds were in writing, constituted irregular expenditure and therefore equated to improper conduct." 

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
miriam makebabusisi­we mkhwebanegautengjohannesburg
Lottery
R500k for one Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should SA remain neutral on the war in Ukraine?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's not our place to get involved
40% - 767 votes
No, we need to be on the right side of history
60% - 1152 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.46
-2.1%
Rand - Pound
20.76
-0.8%
Rand - Euro
17.35
-0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.21
-1.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.0%
Gold
1,915.39
+1.4%
Silver
24.46
+0.8%
Palladium
2,491.00
+5.2%
Platinum
1,059.50
-0.1%
Brent Crude
97.93
-1.2%
Top 40
69,624
+2.8%
All Share
76,091
+2.5%
Resource 10
84,335
+6.3%
Industrial 25
86,334
+0.4%
Financial 15
15,854
+0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man aims to climb Table Mountain 365 times this year to...

23 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man aims to climb Table Mountain 365 times this year to raise funds for safe haven
FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter...

16 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter through nursing school
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man, friends to donate pink buoys worth R50 000 after his...

13 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man, friends to donate pink buoys worth R50 000 after his near-drowning
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22046.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo