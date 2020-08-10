Department of Defence distances itself from 'fraudulent' face mask tender document

According to the Department of Defence, a fraudulent tender document, purporting to be from the department, is being distributed to businesses.

The tender document was for a contract to supply 45 000 face masks.

It has been alleged the document not only uses the department's letterhead, but also the name of the defence minister.

The Department of Defence (DOD) has distanced itself from a tender document for a contract to supply 45 000 face masks, labelling it a scam by fraudsters.



In a statement on Sunday, the department said it had been alerted to another fraudulent request for tender document using the official logos and letterhead of the department and the SA National Defence Force.

Department spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini said fraudsters had also started using the name of Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

"The ministry and Department of Defence would like to distance the minister and all entities in her portfolio from this request," Dlamini said.

"The use of the minister's name is an attempt to steal from government and the department, and is an indication [of] how desperate fraudsters have become in their attempts to steal from the people of South Africa.

"The ministry and the department condemn in the strongest possible terms such behaviour from any quarter."

Condemned

Dlamini said the minister had nothing to do with the procurement of any goods or services, nor calling for the procurement of personal protective equipment in the department.

Dlamini has added that Mapisa-Nqakula condemned corrupt acts and the ill-intended use of her name in an attempt to defraud the state.

"Minister Mapisa-Nqakula scorns with contempt at such blatant ill-intended corrupt acts. It must be noted that the Minister as the executive authority of the DOD, has no role in any procurement matters as these are dealt with by the relevant officials within the DOD Procurement environment.

"The DOD condemns the corruption-intended use of the name of the minister and the DOD for corruption purposes by anyone."

