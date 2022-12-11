42m ago

add bookmark

Department of Health unmasks Covid-19 'fake news' circulating on social media as misleading

accreditation
Cebelihle Mthethwa
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The Department of Health has dismissed Covid-19 'fake news' circulating on social media.
The Department of Health has dismissed Covid-19 'fake news' circulating on social media.
PHOTO: Jaco Marais
  • The Department of Health has dismissed misleading messages being circulated on social media.
  • The messages claim the alleged detection of a new Covid-19 variant of concern.
  • According to the department, there was currently no epidemiological evidence that these sublineages will be of substantially greater risk.

The National Department of Health says it has noted a misleading message being circulated on social media platforms and attributed to the Ministry of Health.

The fake messages call for everyone to wear a mask because of the alleged detection of a new Covid-19 variant of concern.

On Saturday, the department dismissed the claims, referring to them as "fake news".

"The department would like to dismiss this as fake news by faceless sources whose sole intention is to create unnecessary panic," department spokesperson Foster Mohale said in a statement.

"The fact of the matter is, the World Health Organisation (WHO) issued a notification in October this year on the Omicron sublineages BQ.1 and XBB, detected around the world as part of ongoing work to track variants by the Technical Advisory Group on SARS-CoV-2 Virus Evolution (TAG-VE).

READ | Covid-19 still around but at low levels

"The role of the TAG-VE is to alert WHO if a variant that can cause more severe disease, or lead to large epidemic waves causing increased burden to the healthcare system, is emerging and likely to pose a significant threat."

Mohale added that there was currently no epidemiological evidence that these sublineages will be of substantially greater risk compared to other Omicron sublineages.

The department said it was working with the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) and scientists to continue to monitor all Covid-19 lineages.

It urged South Africans to continue to be vigilant as they take part in festive season activities.

"The known [Covid-19] virus variants are still in circulation, and we are not off the hook from the pandemic, hence people are urged to vaccinate and take any booster shots that they qualify for, to enhance their level of immunity," added Mohale.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
department of healthnicdsouth africavaccinessocial mediacoronavirushealth
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Who do you think should accept responsibility for the dire state of Eskom’s power system?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Eskom’s current management must take the fall
4% - 235 votes
Previous bosses from Zuma years are to blame
34% - 2269 votes
Mantashe and govt have been asleep at the wheel
31% - 2052 votes
There are many culprits; it’s a complex situation
32% - 2142 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders: South Korea

09 Dec

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders: South Korea
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments

25 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments
PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5

18 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton

11 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.35
-1.0%
Rand - Pound
21.28
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
18.30
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.79
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,797.30
0.0%
Silver
23.48
0.0%
Palladium
1,956.00
0.0%
Platinum
1,028.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
76.10
-0.1%
Top 40
68,351
+0.1%
All Share
74,548
+0.1%
Resource 10
73,315
-0.7%
Industrial 25
92,605
+1.0%
Financial 15
15,401
-0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Another feather in his cap! 11-year-old Durban author raises funds to save seabirds

10 Dec

Another feather in his cap! 11-year-old Durban author raises funds to save seabirds
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More than 200 000 lights go on display as Fish Hoek family transform their home...

06 Dec

More than 200 000 lights go on display as Fish Hoek family transform their home into a Christmas beacon
High School science wizkid from Cape Town wins gold at Turkey international...

06 Dec

High School science wizkid from Cape Town wins gold at Turkey international science fair
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | Two ways your business can embrace climate uncertainty

08 Dec

WATCH | Two ways your business can embrace climate uncertainty
What if you could save for a deposit for a car by ditching takeaways?

07 Dec

What if you could save for a deposit for a car by ditching takeaways?
3 ways digital insurance can save you time and money

01 Dec

3 ways digital insurance can save you time and money
SA is shifting gears on new and used cars: Here’s what you need to know

07 Dec

SA is shifting gears on new and used cars: Here’s what you need to know
Find More
© 2022 (3.0.22340.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo