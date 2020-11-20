45m ago

add bookmark

Department of Justice in 'desperate need of renewal' - Lamola

Jan Gerber
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Justice Minister Ronald Lamola
Justice Minister Ronald Lamola
PHOTO: Jan Gerber, News24
  • The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development is in "desperate need of renewal", Justice Minister Ronald Lamola says.
  • Plans are under way to improve the department.
  • Lamola said the criminal justice system must enhance respect for the courts and the rule of law.

Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola says the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development is, "in desperate need of renewal".

He provided the Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services with a "political overview" of the department on Friday.

This after the committee last month expressed its concern about the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development's declining performance, after the department briefed the committee on its fourth-quarter performance for 2019/20, and its first-quarter performance for 2020/21 last month.

The committee then resolved it would consider requesting the assistance of the Public Service Commission to address the department's poor performance and systematic challenges to improve the situation.

Among the concerns raised by the committee, were that the department has a vacancy rate of 23.4% at senior management level. The committee said the department could not complain about proposed budget cuts and then continue to miss targets and underspend on its budget. The department reported approximately R1.2 billion in irregular expenditure and underspent by R757 million.

No room for complacency

Lamola told the committee that he has heeded their call and there no longer is room for complacency at the department.

He said the department's role is to make the criminal justice system accessible.

Lamola said:

It is critical to ensure that as much as possible, we have a criminal justice system which enhances the respect for the courts and obedience to the rule of law. These are not boxes to be ticked, but real-life problems.

"As the ministry, our assessment is that the administration needs to be re-engineered significantly to meet the expectations of South Africans and we are currently spearheading this process."

He said he hopes the soon-to-be appointed director-general of Department of Justice and Constitutional Development will add impetus to the department's renewal.

He said deputy directors-general for the master's office and corporate services had been appointed.

"In our 15 000-strong workforce, there are thousands of people who are diligent, are at the forefront of making our justice system more accessible."

Rescue plan

"Honourable members, having accessed the department's performance, I've called on the senior management in the department to conduct a root cause analysis of the problems we see in the department. This is also to ensure we develop a rescue plan as recommended by this August [sic] committee," Lamola said.

He said this rescue plan will address the concerns raised by the committee, the Auditor-General, and their internal audit committee.

"It is absolutely critical that senior management takes accountability and leads from the front in addressing the challenges."

He said the following problems have been identified in the root cause analysis:
  • High-level leadership instability, lack of capacity;
  • Lack of proper performance management;
  • Lack of decisive decision making;
  • No defined organisation culture leading to a culture of non-performance; and
  • Lack of ethical tools.

He said the following actions need to be taken before the end of the financial year:

  • Realign the macro-structure;
  • Implement corrective actions and consequence management; and
  • Assessment of skillset of middle and senior management.

The committee welcomed Lamola's commitment to turn the department around, but still raised several concerns.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Legalities in Zondo's 'capable hands' after Zuma 'excused' himself from commission - Lamola
Justice Minister Ronald Lamola condemns violence at Senekal court
No need for dedicated unit to deal with Covid-19 corruption, says Lamola
Read more on:
parliamentdepartment of justiceronald lamolagovernancejudiciaryservice delivery
Lottery
1 player wins R300 000 Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When planning for the Black Friday sales do you:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Save, research and plan ahead, preparing to make the most of it?
8% - 731 votes
Wait and see what looks like a good deal on the day?
15% - 1417 votes
Have no interest in spending more money this year?
78% - 7503 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide

14h ago

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?

13 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
view
ZAR/USD
15.32
(+0.61)
ZAR/GBP
20.36
(+0.35)
ZAR/EUR
18.18
(+0.68)
ZAR/AUD
11.20
(+0.10)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.62)
Gold
1871.30
(+0.55)
Silver
24.19
(+1.10)
Platinum
950.00
(+0.63)
Brent Crude
44.21
(-0.27)
Palladium
2315.85
(+0.95)
All Share
56615.28
(-0.24)
Top 40
51915.40
(-0.12)
Financial 15
11267.93
(-2.23)
Industrial 25
78746.96
(+0.33)
Resource 10
51438.56
(-0.02)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | 9-year-old SA conservationist says it would be 'epic' to clean beaches...

18 Nov

FEEL GOOD | 9-year-old SA conservationist says it would be 'epic' to clean beaches with Lewis Hamilton
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university

13 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university
FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing

30 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20317.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo