'Depressing': Durban's beachfront amusement park to close after 75 years

Durban Funworld, a popular beachfront amusement park, is s et to permanently close its doors on 1 May.

Nic Steyn, the park's owner, has cited the deterioration of the beachfront among the reasons for the closure.

The Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry called the closure depressing, saying it would likely send a message of disinvestment to other businesses along the beachfront.

Durban Funworld, a beachfront amusement park that has been a beloved attraction for generations of locals and tourists, is set to shut down on 1 May permanently, owner Nic Steyn confirmed in a statement this week.



Steyn, a third-generation owner of the 75-year-old park, said the urban decay that had engulfed eThekwini in recent years chased away customers and eventually made the establishment unsustainable to hold on to.

"Over the past number of years, I've watched in sadness as the jewel in Durban's crown, its beachfront, deteriorated at an alarming rate," he said.

He said the financial burden of keeping the park had left him "with no choice but to, unfortunately, add to the Durban beachfront degradation".

Steyn had harsh words for the eThekwini municipality, which owns the land the park leases.

"I have spent the past 12 years trying to sell the amusement rides and other assets, operated by Durban Funworld, to a suitable operator that I could mentor, for the iconic amusement park to continue to operate, improve and grow for the benefit of its staff, its patrons and the Durban beachfront at large," he said.

He continued:

Over the years, I've had numerous purchasers approach me to purchase Durban Funworld as a going concern, but they have all hit the same stumbling block of not being able to secure a lease for the premises from its landlord, the eThekwini municipality. Durban Funworld's lease expired six years ago.

Steyn explained that before the lease expired, the municipality issued a letter stating that they would extend the lease for eight more years to a committed buyer with funding.



"However, after the municipal elections in August 2016, this was not honoured. The buyer and his funders had no option but to abandon the purchase," he said.

Vandalism concerns

Steyn claimed, "the refusal" by the eThekwini municipality to lease the land to a potential buyer had led to his decision to put "the amusement rides, attractions and other assets up for auction online from 20 April".

"I'm pretty certain that the site will be filled with vagrants and squatters after it has [been] stripped. It's likely going to be vandalised. Anything that can be sold for scrap will be gone, and whoever takes over will literally have to start again," he told News24 in an interview on Thursday.

Gallo Images Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart

Steyn added that the value of the assets he was planning to put on auction was around R25 million.



"Once I take all the rides, they won't be easy to replace. The foundation on the floor of the site was built for the rides that I own," continued Steyn.

"What they [the municipality] don't realise is that to rebuild another park will cost around R250 million. Where are they going to get an investor with the city looking the way it does?" he asked.

Municipality's response

News24 reached out to the eThekwini municipality for its response.

Municipal spokesperson Lindiwe Khuzwayo said:

The property will be going out to tender in June/July 2023 to invite proposals for redevelopment in line with the zoning of the property. The tendering process will be commencing soon.

However, Khuzwayo refused to respond to Steyn's claims and did not respond to a question about how the municipality would maintain the site, pending the finalisation of the "tendering process".



'Depressing'

The Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) referred to the closure of Durban's Funworld as "depressing".

DCCI president Prasheen Maharaj told News24 that the closure would likely "send a disinvestment message to other businesses along the Durban beachfront".

Maharaj lamented the city's urban decay, adding that poor management of the inner city would have an impact on the CBD's risk profile.

"Many investors will have no choice but to consider alternative investment destinations and regions," he said.

Maharaj said it was the responsibility of the local government to address the scourge of urban decay, but the city's business community had made its resources available to assist in addressing the issue.

"We are hoping that the City will consider forming an organised public-private sector partnership to help address the issues. Businesses are readily available to mobilise their resources; there needs to be political will and commitment," he said.



