Deputy Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke gets the nod for top job

Qaanitah Hunter
Deputy Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke.
  • Parliament has recommended that Tsakani Maluleke should be the next Auditor-General.
  • This is as the term of the incumbent, Kimi Makwetu, comes to an end in November.
  • All parties unanimously endorsed Maluleke for the job. 

Deputy Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke was the "best of the best" candidate for the job as Auditor-General and all parties in Parliament agreed she should get it. 

In a cordial meeting of an ad hoc committee dealing with the matter on Tuesday, all the parties vouched for Maluleke to take over from incumbent Kimi Makwetu in December. 

She was one of two women, among eight people, shortlisted for the position. 

ANC MP Sifiso Buthelezi said from all the shortlisted candidates who were subjected to vetting by the State Security Agency, and passed it, Maluleke was the "best of the best". 

"We are proposing that this committee accept that Ms Tsakani Maluleke was the best of the best of the candidates that we interviewed," he added. 

The ANC's Kenny Morolong said the process was credible and professional 

The FF Plus' Wouter Wessels said: "Ms Maluleke was, in my view, the most suitable candidate for the Office of the Auditor-General. I also wish to support her as the candidate we recommend to be appointed." 

The DA's Jan de Villiers also endorsed her appointment. 

"As an experienced chartered accountant, Ms Maluleke has the necessary public finance management and audit experience, technical know-how and leadership abilities to steer the vitally important Office of the Auditor-General in a time when dependable audits of government's entities are more important than ever," he said in a statement afterwards. 

READ | Only 2 women in the running for top Auditor-General post

IFP chief whip Narend Singh also agreed Maluleke stood out as the best person for the job. 

She has worked for several government agencies and the Eastern Cape Development Corporation as well as large auditing and investment corporations. 

Maluleke joined the Auditor-General's office as the national leader for audit services. 

Committee chairperson ANC MP Nokuzola Tolashe wrapped up the meeting by confirming it recommended her for the job. 

The committee will have to formally adopt the report before it goes to the House for adoption. 

One it is rubberstamped, President Cyril Ramaphosa will have to make the appointment.

