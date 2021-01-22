55m ago

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo 'in good health' after exposure to Covid-19

Cebelihle Mthethwa
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.
  • Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo is in good health after being exposed to someone who tested positive for Covid-19.
  • He went into isolation last Friday.
  • Zondo will be back when the hearings resume next week as his period of isolation will have ended. 

State Capture Inquiry chairperson Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo is in good health after being exposed to someone who tested positive for Covid-19, the commission has said.

"The commission is happy to inform the public that the chairperson is in good health and has no symptoms associated with Covid-19."

Zondo remains busy with the work of the commission at his place of isolation.

He will be back when the hearings resume next week as his period of isolation will have ended

Zondo and the commission conveyed condolences to the loved ones of Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu, who died from Covid-19 complications on Thursday morning.

"Mr Mthembu publicly supported the commission, cooperated with it, and was due to testify before the commission in the next few weeks with regard to the time when he was the chief whip of the ANC in Parliament," it said.

The commission said it would have to complete its work without the benefit of his oral evidence.

Mthembu will be laid to rest over the weekend.

