Deputy justice minister Nkosi Phathekile Holomisa tests positive for Covid-19

Alex Mitchley
Nkosi Phathekile Holomisa.
Boipelo Mere
Boipelo Mere
  • The Deputy Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, Nkosi Phathekile Holomisa, has tested positive for Covid-19.
  • He is currently self-isolating at his home.
  • His direct contacts are being traced and will be informed that he is currently in quarantine.

The Deputy Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, Nkosi Phathekile Holomisa, is self-isolating at his home after he tested positive for Covid-19, the government announced on Saturday afternoon.

According to a statement, Cabinet spokesperson Phumla Williams said the deputy minister is taking the necessary precautions while his direct contacts are being traced. They will be informed of his quarantine.

"He is in good spirits and he is determined to defeat the virus, which has affected thousands of South Africans thus far," Williams said.

Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu said the government wished Holomisa a speedy recovery.



"Nkosi Holomisa has our full support and we are looking forward to his full recovery in order for him to continue serving the people of South Africa with great valour and dedication," Mthembu said in a statement.  

"As the world has been grappling with this global pandemic over the past few months, the coronavirus has demonstrated that it does not have barriers for any section of society and that any person can be infected."

Williams said that the government continues to urge South Africans to take precautions and adhere to preventative measures, such as wearing a mask, physical distancing, regularly and thoroughly cleaning one's hands with soap, or a sanitiser that contains 70% alcohol, and to avoid crowded places.

She added that anyone with symptoms, such as fever, cough and difficulties in breathing, should seek medical attention.

