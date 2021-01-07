1h ago

add bookmark

Deputy minister David Mahlobo tests positive for Covid-19

Riaan Grobler
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
David Mahlobo at the 54th ANC national conference at the Nasrec Expo Centre.
David Mahlobo at the 54th ANC national conference at the Nasrec Expo Centre.
Alet Pretorius, Gallo Images

Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation David Mahlobo has tested positive for Covid-19. He received his results on Thursday.

This was Mahlobo's first test to be conducted since the outbreak of the virus in South Africa in March 2020.

According to Cabinet spokesperson, Phumla Williams, Mahlobo remains in good spirits and is in self-quarantine at home. All those who have been in contact with him will also self-isolate in their respective homes.

"As South Africa is currently undergoing the second wave of the pandemic, we wish Mahlobo as well as the thousands of South Africans who are battling this disease, a speedy recovery.

"We further send our sincerest condolences to those who lost their loved ones to this disease," Williams said. 

"As President Cyril Ramaphosa said: 'We can and will defeat this pandemic, but only if we each play our part'.

"It is therefore crucial that we continue to follow all health protocols of regularly washing/sanitising our hands, wearing a mask that covers both nose and mouth and practicing physical distancing at all times."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
david mahlobocoronavirus
Lottery
4 win the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The first Pfizer Covid vaccines have started rolling out in the UK. Will you be getting the Covid vaccine when it reaches SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I will
46% - 16238 votes
No, I will not
39% - 13707 votes
Only if it is affordable
14% - 5027 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

28 Dec 2020

MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.41
(-2.57)
ZAR/GBP
20.89
(-2.02)
ZAR/EUR
18.91
(-1.97)
ZAR/AUD
11.95
(-1.79)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-1.71)
Gold
1912.50
(-0.58)
Silver
27.08
(-0.74)
Platinum
1112.00
(+1.09)
Brent Crude
54.14
(+1.31)
Palladium
2403.00
(-0.72)
All Share
63042.88
(+1.92)
Top 40
58006.23
(+1.98)
Financial 15
12001.32
(+2.78)
Industrial 25
80614.42
(+0.82)
Resource 10
65657.97
(+3.04)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov 2020

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov 2020

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo