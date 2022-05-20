50m ago

Deputy minister Makwetla introduces himself as deputy president. Slip of the tongue... or not?

  • Thabang Makwetla introduced himself as the deputy president at a presidential imbizo in Mpumalanga. 
  • Was it a slip of the tongue or a demonstration of his political aspiration? 
  • Makwetla's name has not featured among those contesting for the deputy presidency.

Deputy Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Thabang Makwetla left hundreds of attendees at the presidential imbizo in Carolina, Mpumalanga, in stitches when he introduced himself as the deputy president. 

While it appeared to be a slip of the tongue from Makwetla, who was also the programme director on Friday, those in attendance suggested he may have been alluding to hopes of contesting for the second-highest position come the ANC's elective conference in December.

"Conference season has started," some attendees could be heard shouting. 

Makwetla's Cabinet colleagues also joined in the fun, asking: "Are you trying to tell us something, deputy minister?"

READ | Case against military vets who allegedly held ministers hostage withdrawn

Finding humour in his mistake, the deputy minister quickly laughed off the introduction and made sure that he reintroduced himself as the deputy minister of defence. 

While a host of ANC leaders, including Justice Minister Ronald Lamola, treasurer-general Paul Mashatile and others, indicated a willingness to contest for the deputy presidency, Makwetla's name had never featured in the conversation. 

Deputy Minister of Defence and Military Veteran Thabang Makwetla.

Makwetla is a seasoned politician, with a long political track record, which includes being premier of Mpumalanga, from 2004 to 2009. 

Makwetla's career has, however, been marred by allegations of corruption after former Bosasa employee, Richard le Roux, told the State Capture Inquiry about security upgrades installed at his home. 

READ | Trevor Manuel sues JJ Tabane over claims he helped form Cope, demands apology and retraction

Le Roux spoke about "special projects" he undertook, under the instruction of various Bosasa directors, including CEO Gavin Watson, COO Angelo Agrizzi, Trevor Mathenjwa, Syvion Dlamini and Papa Leshabane.

The special projects entailed the installation of security systems, including electric fencing, CCTV and alarm systems, at various homes of politicians and government officials, including Makwetla.

Makwetla has maintained his innocence.

News24 previously reported on how he was "pained" by the allegations, which he described as being unfounded.

The ANC is expected to host its elective conference in December, and the deputy presidency position is expected to be hotly contested.

