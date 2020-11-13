1h ago

add bookmark

Deputy police commissioner Bonang Mgwenya fired following corruption charges

Riaan Grobler
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

National police commissioner General Khehla John Sitole has dismissed deputy national police commissioner Bonang Mgwenya following damning claims of her alleged involvement in crimes.

READ | Top cop Bonang Mgwenya suspended

Mgwenya appeared briefly in the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court on Monday after she was arrested by the Investigating Directorate on charges related to corruption, fraud, theft and money laundering.

"Following due processes, the national commissioner initially suspended Mgwenya on 15 October during which time a departmental investigation was conducted," said national police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo. 

"Mgwenya was subsequently charged, found guilty and summarily dismissed [on Thursday]. 

"The national commissioner remains resolute in his efforts to clean the SAPS of any form of wrongdoing by members of all ranks," Naidoo said.

More to follow. 

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Top cop Bonang Mgwenya suspended
WATCH | 'I know that I am innocent' - top cop Bonang Mgwenya in her founding affidavit
Arrest of top cop Bonang Mgwenya a sign of our position on crime, says police commissioner
Read more on:
policebonang mgwenyacrimecorruption
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When planning for the Black Friday sales do you:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Save, research and plan ahead, preparing to make the most of it?
7% - 53 votes
Wait and see what looks like a good deal on the day?
20% - 156 votes
Have no interest in spending more money this year?
73% - 556 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
view
ZAR/USD
15.63
(+0.04)
ZAR/GBP
20.56
(-0.24)
ZAR/EUR
18.46
(-0.01)
ZAR/AUD
11.32
(-0.00)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.05)
Gold
1876.24
(+0.05)
Silver
24.22
(-0.05)
Platinum
888.99
(+1.37)
Brent Crude
43.26
(-0.62)
Palladium
2333.01
(+0.80)
All Share
56845.70
(-0.33)
Top 40
52227.02
(-0.21)
Financial 15
11488.82
(-1.80)
Industrial 25
79832.01
(+0.34)
Resource 10
50820.56
(-0.38)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university

1h ago

FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing

30 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing
'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity

29 Oct

'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20317.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo