Deputy President David Mabuza commends SA for innovative spirit, despite a challenging 2021

Zintle Mahlati
Deputy President David Mabuza.
  • Deputy President David Mabuza presented the government's Christmas message for 2021. 
  • Mabuza said the country remained innovative and adaptive, despite the continued presence of the Covid-19 pandemic.
  • He cautioned against violence and reckless driving during the festive season. 

Even though 2021 was a challenging year, the country demonstrated its adaptive and innovative spirit, Deputy President David Mabuza said when he delivered the government's Christmas message on Thursday.

With yet another wave of Covid-19 infections and deaths, he said the country's economic recovery was slow and impacted businesses and households. But it is in a different position compared to last year because of access to Covid-19 vaccines.

Mabuza also implored those who were not vaccinated to do so and thanked scientists, healthcare workers and President Cyril Ramaphosa for the increased availability of vaccines.

Mabuza said:

We regret that some among us have lost their loved ones. In the same vein, others have had the most challenging two years of their lives as a result of loss of income due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The deputy president also said the recent municipal elections provided an excellent opportunity for politicians to do better. The elections saw a historically low voter turnout.

"We have demonstrated our ability to adapt and innovate as we did with the recently held elections of our local representatives, whose task is providing essential services to our communities.

"For those of us in government, these elections and their outcome offer a new opportunity to do things differently, to set our priorities right, and to deliver with speed better services to the people," he said. 

READ | Taxis, trucks contribute the most to fatal crashes on SA roads - Fikile Mbalula

Since festive seasons often come with an increase in road carnage and violence caused by various social factors, Mabuza said the responsibility to do better fell on every citizen. 

"All these challenges should not make us fearful. Instead, we should at all times take the necessary precautions to keep ourselves safe.

"We appeal to all road users - both drivers and pedestrians - to respect one another, obey the rules and stay safe during this festive season.

"Even as we take the necessary precautions, let us hold on to the promise of a better tomorrow, for when we keep hope alive, we see the light at the end of a dark tunnel that leads us to a better tomorrow," he added.

