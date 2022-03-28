Deputy President David Mabuza did not use an SAAF plane to visit Russia, says Thandi Modise

Defence Minister Thandi Modise says the South African Air Force was not responsible for Deputy President David Mabuza's trips to Russia.

Mabuza has reiterated that he paid for his flights to Russia — and associated medical costs on several occasions.

— President Cyril Ramaphosa also defended Mabuza's trips to Russia at one stage.

The South African Air Force (SAAF) has not once flown Deputy President David Mabuza to Russia, since January 2020.

This is according to Defence and Military Veterans Minister Thandi Modise.

She was responding to a written parliamentary question from DA MP Kobus Marais, who asked whether 21 Squadron, or the SAAF, was responsible for Mabuza's travel arrangements to Russia for medical reasons.

21 Squadron is the VIP transport squadron for ministers and dignitaries to South Africa.

In her response, Modise cited a quote on the issue from President Cyril Ramaphosa's address to the National Assembly in September last year.

"Whenever the President or the Deputy President goes, at any given time, the transportation is the responsibility... of the government. When they fly, it is the responsibility of the Airforce."

DA leader John Steenhuisen asked whether taxpayers paid for Mabuza's trip to Russia during the sitting.

Ramaphosa said Mabuza was entitled to security, transport and accommodation wherever he was as it is government's responsibility to ensure the deputy president and the president are kept safe.

Modise said the VVIP unit of the SAAF did not task or undertake any flights for Mabuza to Russia from January 2020 to date.

She said:

The unit and the department is not privy to any arrangements the Deputy President may or may not have made regarding his travel to Russia. Arrangements for flights are only made through the Office of the President or the Deputy President. We have no record of such [a] request and therefore did not make any arrangement.

In September, Mabuza reiterated that he paid for his own flight and medical costs when he visited Russia for medical treatment.

Mabuza's office said he undertook a commercial flight which was paid for by himself, including the medical costs.

The deputy president was initially said to be on leave for two weeks, but was out of the country for over a month to receive treatment in Russia.

Several MPs have grilled Mabuza on his trips to Russia for medical treatment.





