Deputy President David Mabuza off to Russia for a medical consultation

Deputy President David Mabuza has requested a few days leave for medical reasons.

The Presidency said Mabuza will be visiting the Russian Federation for a scheduled medical consultation.

"This consultation is a follow-up to previous medical consultations the deputy president received from the Russian Federation.

The deputy president will continue with the responsibilities that have been entrusted to him upon the end of the leave period," the Presidency said in a statement.

Last year, Mabuza had reportedly been ill and could not attend a parliamentary question-and-answer session.

READ | Mabuza went to Russia for 'routine check-up', says office

"He is in good health condition. He had a similar medical consultation and this year he will be going for another consultation. It is a routine check up," the media liaison in the office of the deputy president, Matshepo Seedat, told News24.

News24 also previously reported that Mabuza spent 15 days in Russia for "routine" medical treatment.





