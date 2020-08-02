47m ago

Deputy President Mabuza is 'home and well', says his office

Canny Maphanga
Deputy President David Mabuza. (Jan Gerber/News24)
  • Deputy President David Mabuza is well, his office has assured South Africans.
  • The office received calls expressing concern over the health status of the Deputy President.
  • News24 earlier reported that Mabuza's low profile during lockdown raised eyebrows.

The office of Deputy President David Mabuza has released a statement to assure South Africans that he is healthy.

On Sunday, it said it had "received numerous calls from concerned South Africans regarding the health status of Deputy President David Mabuza".

"We would like to assure South Africans that the deputy president is at home and well," spokesperson Matshepo Seedat said, adding that anything contrary was a "malicious and unfortunate rumour".

READ: Mabuza sick at home in Mpumalanga, but Covid-19 status still negative

News24 earlier reported that Mabuza's low profile during the lockdown had raised eyebrows, to the extent that opposition MPs had enquired about his whereabouts during a meeting of the National Assembly Programming Committee in May.

His last reported official engagement was on 16 July where he convened a virtual meeting of the South African National Aids Council (SANAC) Inter-Ministerial Committee.

The meeting was aimed at deliberating on the mitigation of the impact of Covid-19 on the HIV and TB response in South Africa, News24 reported.

