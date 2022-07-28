Deputy President Mabuza was not in motorcade involved in Midrand accident, police confirm

Deputy President David Mabuza's motorcade was involved in an accident on the N1 in Midrand on Wednesday night. However, he was not in any of the vehicles at the time.

Gauteng police have confirmed that two members attached to the deputy president's security sustained minor injuries and were rushed to hospital for medical checkups.

"The injured were assessed and later cleared and discharged from the medical facility," said national police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe.

She said the accident occurred between Allandale Road and New Road.

Mathe said:

Only the deputy president’s motorcade was involved in the collision, and the police confirm that the deputy president was not in any of the vehicles at the time of the accident.

News24 asked the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department's Xolani Fihla if they would be investigating the crash. He said the SAPS would be the ones to comment on that.

Mathe said the police in Midrand have registered a case of reckless and negligent driving.