Deputy president’s convoy crash: One bodyguard dead, two others injured

accreditation
Nicole McCain
News24 understands that the vehicle’s driver died.(Twitter, @Abramjee)
  • One of Deputy President David Mabuza’s bodyguards died in a car accident.
  • He was in a back-up vehicle in Mabuza's motorcade when the accident occurred.
  • A burst tyre appears to have caused the vehicle to overturn.

One of Deputy President David Mabuza’s bodyguards died after Mabuza’s convoy was involved in an accident on Sunday at around 10:30.

The motorcade was transporting Mabuza from Mpumalanga to Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport at the time of the accident.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe, a tyre burst on one of the back-up vehicles, causing the vehicle to overturn.

“Three members who were in the vehicle sustained serious injuries. One of these members was declared dead at the scene while the other two were transported to a nearby hospital for urgent medical attention,” said Mathe.

News24 understands that the vehicle’s driver died.

The SAPS employee health and wellness unit was notifying the victim’s families, she added.

National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola sent his condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the deceased member, and wished the injured members a speedy recovery.

A case of culpable homicide has been registered at the Middelburg police station.

Mabuza's car was not affected, and he is uninjured.

In June, Mabuza’s motorcade was involved in an accident on the N1 in Midrand. He was not in any of the vehicles at the time.

Two of his bodyguards sustained minor injuries and were taken to hospital.


