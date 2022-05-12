5m ago

Deputy Public Protector says her office is not investigating Abramjee SMS flagged by Mkhwebane

Jan Gerber
Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka
Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka
PHOTO: Jan Gerber/News24
  • Deputy Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka says she is not involved in an investigation into a leaked SMS.
  • This after a lawyer's letter to Parliament from Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane stated that there was such an investigation under Gcaleka's guidance.
  • Mkhwebane says the purported investigation into the SMS is one of the reasons why Parliament shouldn't continue with its impeachment proceedings against her.

Deputy Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka says the Office of the Public Protector is, to her knowledge, not involved in an investigation into a controversial text message, as stated in a lawyer's letter that his superior, Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, sent to Parliament.

Reporting on Parliament's Section 194 committee's decision to forge ahead with its work despite Mkhwebane's latest legal manoeuvres, News24 reported that according to the Public Protector, Gcaleka was also investigating an SMS from Ismail Abramjee.

Abramjee, a self-described "qualified and respected legal analyst and a commentator", sent an SMS to Parliament's legal counsel, stating that he had it "on very good authority that the ConCourt has declined to hear the Public Protector's rescission application".

Mkhwebane laid a complaint against Abramjee with the police.

The Office of the Chief Justice is investigating the matter.

The reference to Gcaleka in News24's report was based on a letter Mkhwebane's lawyers sent to Parliament, imploring the Section 194 committee to stop its work, pending these investigations and Mkhwebane's litigation.

The letter stated:

Thirdly, the Office of the Public Protector (under the guidance of the Deputy Public Protector) has initiated its own investigation into the suspected wrongdoing associated with the leaking of court information.

"In short, there are now three separate investigations in respect to the unfortunate SMS sent to your lead counsel, Adv Andrew Breitenbach, SC, by Mr Ismail Abramjee."

After the publication of the initial report, Gcaleka contacted News24 and said the claim that she was involved in a probe into the SMS was incorrect.

"I have no knowledge of any investigation being conducted by Public Protector South Africa in respect of the leaked SMS regarding the CC (Constitutional Court) matter. Thus, I am not involved in any such investigation," she stated.

When Mkhwebane laid the charge against Abramjee on 5 May, she also said in an accompanying statement that her office would investigate, but she did not say that Gcaleka would lead it.

"I would also like to announce that I have decided to initiate a formal investigation by the Office of the Public Protector into this matter, in terms of sub-sections 6(4) and 6(5) of the Public Protector Act. It is not yet clear whether the leak came from members of the Constitutional Court, the administration or the judiciary," read the statement, which was an addendum to Mkhwebane's lawyer's letter.


