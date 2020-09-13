1h ago

add bookmark

Derailed: Mpumalanga man arrested for theft of R1.4m worth of railway tracks

Malibongwe Dayimani
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A 40-year-old Mpumalanga man will appear in court for allegedly being involved in the theft of almost R1.4m worth of railway tracks.
A 40-year-old Mpumalanga man will appear in court for allegedly being involved in the theft of almost R1.4m worth of railway tracks.
PHOTO: Supplied by Transnet
  • An employee of a well-known waste management and scrap metal company has been arrested for railway line theft.
  • He is the third and latest suspect to be arrested in connection with the theft.
  • He faces charges of damaging of essential infrastructure, theft and possession of stolen property.

A 40-year-old Mpumalanga man will appear in court on Monday for allegedly being involved in the theft of almost R1.4m worth of railway tracks.

The man was an employee of a well-known waste management and scrap metal company in Mpumalanga, said police spokesperson Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi on Sunday.

Sekgotodi said the man was expected to appear before the Vosman Magistrate's Court on Monday.

The arrest came after members of the Middelburg Serious Organised Crime team, Afri Guard at Transnet, and Durban harbour police observed a group of suspects at Kromdraai who were loading stripped railway tracks onto a truck, said Sekgotodi.

"When approached, the suspects fled and two were apprehended on the spot. The third suspect fled using the company's van. He however crashed his getaway vehicle into a wall before fleeing," said Sekgotodi.

Third person arrested

"Despite his attempts, he was finally arrested on Saturday at his residence in Vosman after the Hawks relentlessly followed up on information about his whereabouts."

The man is the third person to be arrested in connection with the crime.

Thulani Rodrigo Khumalo, 33, and Dumisani David Nkosi, 38, were arrested earlier.

Khumalo and Nkosi are in custody following their second brief appearance in the Vosman Magistrate's Court on Friday.

They are expected back in court on Wednesday for a formal bail application.

The latest suspect will make his first appearance in the same court on Monday, charged with damaging essential infrastructure, theft and possession of stolen property.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

Related Links
Stopped in their tracks: 8 years in jail for pair who stole railway lines
Four in court over 130 tons of stolen railway tracks worth R8m
Law enforcement van torched while officers pursue cable thieves in Cape Town
Read more on:
hawksmbombelacrime
Lottery
Lekker Friday for one Daily Lotto winner
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Gyms are now open again. Have you gone back yet?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and it was great
21% - 2491 votes
Yes, but I wasn't impressed and won't be back soon
5% - 549 votes
No, I'm not comfortable with going back yet
53% - 6321 votes
Not yet, but I plan to
21% - 2464 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle

12 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

05 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week

01 Sep

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

29 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.69
(-0.21)
ZAR/GBP
21.42
(-0.04)
ZAR/EUR
19.84
(-0.02)
ZAR/AUD
12.20
(-0.03)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.84)
Gold
1939.46
(+0.05)
Silver
26.74
(+0.02)
Platinum
927.64
(+0.35)
Brent Crude
39.72
(-0.57)
Palladium
2311.00
(+0.58)
All Share
56087.84
(+0.24)
Top 40
51715.12
(+0.36)
Financial 15
10203.73
(-1.94)
Industrial 25
74819.19
(+0.36)
Resource 10
56294.81
(+1.13)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies

01 Sep

PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20254.3) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo