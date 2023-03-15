6m ago

Deserted Enyobeni tavern stripped bare by thieves, livid owner slams liquor board

accreditation
Malibongwe Dayimani
Enyobeni tavern owners, Vuyokazi Ndevu and Siyakhangela Owen Ndevu.
PHOTO: Malibongwe Dayimani/News24
  • Criminals cleaned out the deserted Enyobeni tavern in Scenery Park, East London, of assets worth about R150 000.
  • Two people were arrested for theft, and police recovered some of the goods.
  • The livid tavern owner slammed the Eastern Cape Liquor Board for shutting the business 10 months ago.

Furniture, appliances, tools and other goods worth R150 000 were stolen in a break-in at the deserted Enyobeni tavern in East London, which was shut down 10 months ago after 21 children died on 26 June 2022.

The criminals further stripped the tavern walls of copper wire during a well-organised break-in, in December.

Angry tavern owner Siyakhangela Ndevu slammed the Eastern Cape Liquor Board (ECLB) for the break-in after the authority shut it down following the deadly incident.

Ndevu told News24 the ECLB overreacted by shutting his tavern and threatened to take the entity to court.

"They opened a criminal case against me, which is before the court. They should have waited to see the outcomes of the court case before making this hasty and foolhardy move of shutting my business. They are going to compensate me for the loss of income as I am without money for 10 months now, and also for the stolen goods," he added.

Interior of Enyobeni Tavern after fatal incident
Inside Enyobeni Tavern, shortly after 21 teenagers died at the establishment.
News24 PHOTO: Malibongwe Dayimani/News24

Ndevu added that he was struggling to make ends meet because of the closure of his tavern.

"I have school-going children and a wife," he said in a telephone interview.

"The ECLB claimed they had a strong case against me. We will see about that. I said, 'Let's wait and let the law run its course'. What will happen when I win that case?" Ndevu added.

Ndevu, 52, and his wife, Vuyokazi, 43, pleaded not guilty to a charge of contravening the Liquor Act for allegedly selling alcohol to underage children the night 12 girls and nine boys died at their tavern.

The couple will return to the East London Magistrate's Court on 25 April for the start of their trial.

"They must be very careful. This might come back to haunt them. No one can shut me for 10 months and get away with it," he said.

The couple previously told News24 they wouldn't apologise for the incident because they didn't kill the children.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli, said police arrested two men for their alleged involvement in the break-in at the tavern.

"The owner of an infamous tavern in Scenery Park opened a case of housebreaking and theft. A preliminary investigation led to the arrest of two men and the recovery of some of the stolen goods," added Nkohli.

Nkohli said Qhama Mayedwa, 23, and Liviwe Sawuti, 31, appeared at the East London Magistrate's Court on Friday on charges of housebreaking and theft.

Ndevu said the bulk of the stolen goods, which included two computers, a sound system and speakers, irons, a kettle, power tools like jigsaws, steel saws and drilling machines, were still missing.

He said the estimated value of the stolen goods was around R150 000. "They did not even leave behind a hammer," Ndevu added.

He said:

My business survived lockdown. I don't think it will survive this closure and looting.

"The worst part is that I can't afford to hire security guards for a business that is not making money," said Ndevu.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) could not immediately provide details of the court outcomes. Its response will be added once received.

Last week, the Ndevus tried to open a new tavern, but were sent packing by angry residents of Scenery Park.

The ECLB could not immediately respond to Ndevu's criticism.

