31m ago

Share

Desiree Baartman: Gqeberha man will now face a murder charge despite his ex-wife still being missing

accreditation
Candice Bezuidenhout
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Desiree Baartman has been missing since Friday, June 9.
Desiree Baartman has been missing since Friday, June 9.
Photo:Supplied
  • A Gqeberha man made his first appearance in court on Tuesday for the alleged murder of his missing ex-wife.
  • Johnny Baartman decided to abandon bail and sat sobbing in the dock during his appearance.
  • The court heard he has self-inflicted wounds and ordered that he be detained in a single cell for his own safety.

A Gqeberha man arrested 10 days after his ex-wife went missing will now face a murder charge, despite the woman still being missing.

Johnny Baartman was initially charged with attempted murder after his arrest on Monday following the disappearance of his ex-wife Desiree Baartman on Friday, 9 June.

He was arrested on Monday and appeared in the Gqeberha Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

Baartman could be seen with what looked like self-inflicted wounds as he stood in the dock.

The 59-year-old former high school teacher dropped his bid for bail.

He is not the first person to be charged with murder in the absence of a body. In 2005, William Nkuna was found guilty of killing his partner Frances Rasuge even though her body was only recovered around eight years after her disappearance in 2004.

Nkuna was sentenced to life in prison.

Evidence against Baartman

Baartman was taken in for questioning on Saturday after a thorough forensic investigation of the home he shared with Desiree.

Detectives also found his firearm in the house.

He was arrested on Monday.

The detainment became an official arrest on a charge of attempted murder on Monday. This charge has since been amended and Baartman is now accused of premeditated murder and defeating the ends of justice.

According to the charge sheet, Baartman allegedly murdered his ex-wife using violence.

The charge sheet reads:

The accused did unlawfully and with intent to defeat or obstruct the course of justice, commit an act of cleaning the scene of evidence and hiding the body of Desiree Baartman.

According to an official with knowledge of the case, blood spatter was found inside the house and on Baartman, which led to his arrest.

The prosecutor, advocate Melani Hammett, told the court Baartman had to see a doctor before being brought to court because he "had self-inflicted wounds on his wrists".

She asked that he be detained at Bethelsdorp police station for easier consultation purposes with his legal representative.

As the court ruled that he should be detained in a single cell to ensure that he does not harm himself, Baartman sobbed in the dock.

Dressed in a blue jacket, Baartman started crying the moment he stepped into the courtroom and did not once look at the people seated in the gallery behind him.

Instead, he sat with his head down, wiping his eyes and nose with a tissue for the duration of his appearance.

READ | Man arrested in Gqeberha after ex-wife goes missing

The case was postponed to Wednesday. Desiree is still missing.

It has since come to light that this is not Baartman's first run-in with the law.

In 2013, he was accused of raping a 14-year-old pupil from Sanctor High School in Gqeberha, where he used to teach. He was subsequently fired.

However, he was acquitted of this charge when a doctor testified during the trial that the pupil showed no physical signs of rape during a medical examination.

Meanwhile, family members have organised a candle ceremony for 57-year-old Desiree in Nagel Street, Bethelsdorp, on Tuesday at 18:00 to pray for her safe return.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gqebe­rhaeastern capecrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Will you cash out a portion of your pension when the two-pot retirement system takes effect?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I need the money
28% - 1161 votes
No, it feels a little reckless
58% - 2368 votes
Uhm, I withdrew my pension already
14% - 578 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far

6h ago

LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far
LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport...

7h ago

LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport standoff
LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?

10h ago

LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?
LISTEN | A probe, premature exit and hearsay – unpacking Tawana Kupe's University of Pretoria saga

16 Jun

LISTEN | A probe, premature exit and hearsay – unpacking Tawana Kupe's University of Pretoria saga
LISTEN | ANC's Grand Slam: Magashule aced out!

14 Jun

LISTEN | ANC's Grand Slam: Magashule aced out!
LISTEN | Unpacking Zuma's failed private prosecution bid against Downer, Maughan

13 Jun

LISTEN | Unpacking Zuma's failed private prosecution bid against Downer, Maughan
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.37
-1.0%
Rand - Pound
23.41
-0.7%
Rand - Euro
20.03
-0.9%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.42
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-1.5%
Platinum
957.94
-1.1%
Palladium
1,370.17
-1.9%
Gold
1,932.93
-0.9%
Silver
23.12
-3.5%
Brent Crude
76.09
-0.7%
Top 40
71,339
-1.6%
All Share
76,769
-1.6%
Resource 10
65,708
-3.2%
Industrial 25
103,613
-1.6%
Financial 15
16,233
+0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless...

10 Jun

Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless shelter
WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada

09 Jun

WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada
WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs

08 Jun

WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs
FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for...

04 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for wildlife rangers
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there

19 Jun

Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there
WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth

15 Jun

WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth
WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic

14 Jun

WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic
Which Mac is right for you?

15 Jun

Which Mac is right for you?
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23165.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo