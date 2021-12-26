Desmond Tutu's legacy is one of moral strength, says St George's Cathedral's dean

St George's Cathedral has described Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu's legacy as one of moral strength.

A banner of Tutu has been unfurled at the Central Methodist Mission in Cape Town.

The Muslim community of South Africa says it will remember him as one of the strongest voices and critics of apartheid Israel.

The dean of St George's Cathedral in Cape Town has described the late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu's legacy as one of moral strength.



Michael Weeder paid tribute to Tutu during morning mass on Sunday, saying: "Desmond Tutu's legacy is moral strength, moral courage and clarity. He felt with the people. In public and alone, he cried because he felt people's pain."

Weeder added Tutu also laughed with delight when he shared people's joy.

He died on Sunday morning at the age of 90.

A banner of Tutu was unfurled outside the Central Methodist Mission in Cape Town in his honour.

Alan Storey, who was part of the group that made the banner, told News24 it was created to honour the life that Tutu bought to so many people.

"The Arch did not just preach the word, but he also lived it," Storey said.



He added Tutu was committed to justice and the truth. "We grieve, not only South Africa, but with the rest of the world."

The Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) said Tutu was a friend who had shared many platforms with its late president, Sheikh Nazeem Mohamed, during the struggle against apartheid.

The MJC said it would remember Tutu as one of the strongest voices and critics of apartheid Israel.

"He is remembered for saying, 'I have witnessed the systemic humiliation of Palestinian men, women and children by members of the Israeli security forces'.

"Bishop Tutu was a critical and moral voice during the struggle and post-apartheid democracy. He was a voice for the oppressed of this world and today we pay homage to this servant of humanity, a mighty warrior and an inspiration to those who fight the cause of humanity," the MJC's Shaykh Zaid Dantie said in a statement.

"We express our sincere condolences to his beloved wife, Nomalizo Leah Tutu, his family and the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation," Dantie added.