Despair as scores homeless after up to 200 shacks ravaged by fire inside old factory

Scores of people were left homeless after a fire ravaged shacks in Alexandra, Johannesburg.

The shacks were erected inside an unused factory building.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Over 200 families are now homeless after their shacks burnt down in Alexandra, Johannesburg.

The fire started after 11:00 on Friday.

According to the occupants, the shacks were clustered inside an old factory in the township.

Some of them had been rented out to tenants for between R600 and R700.

Occupants claimed the fire started after electricity was restored in the township following scheduled load shedding.

Others were at work when their belongings were engulfed by flames.

No casualties were reported.

Ntwaagae Seleka

"None of us managed to salvage our belongings. They were all burnt to ashes," said first-year university IT student Godfrey Mncube.

Mncube was visiting his parents for the winter holidays when the fire broke out.

"I was raised in this building. This was my home. I watched helplessly when my home was burnt to ashes," he said.

"I was at home when I heard screams. Our neighbours were screaming that we should vacate the building, as it was on fire. I went outside my shack and saw a massive ball of fire on the roof.

Mncube said:

I ran outside for safety. My important items were burnt, including my school laptop, clothes and other personal belongings. I saved my ID and student card, which were in my pocket. My parents have lost everything.

Emmanuel Matlakala was at work when he received a call that his shack was on fire.



"I informed my employer, and they allowed me to rush here. When I arrived here, it was mayhem. People ran in and out of the building, trying to save their belongings.

"Some were seated on the street crying. It was a painful sight. We have lost [everything]. We are homeless. Our belongings, including furniture, appliances, identity documents and certificates are gone. I had stored some money in my house. It was also burnt.

"I attempted to enter my shack and was stopped by emergency personnel. I watched in disbelief when my shack burnt down. I don't have another alternative place. We need help," Matlakala said.

Ntwaagae Seleka



Prince Ndlovu was renting a shack for R700.

He claimed he was standing outside the factory building with his friends when he saw smoke billowing from the factory roof.

"I thought the smoke came from one of the shacks. As we were standing, a half-naked man came out running, screaming that the building was on fire. I ran inside and was pushed back by neighbours who were fleeing.



"They were running out for safety. It wasn't good. I tried going back again and was pushed by more people who came outside.



Ndlovu said:

I have never seen such a thing. We stood outside the factory, watching the fire grow bigger and bigger, ravaging our belongings. I have nothing except for the clothes on my body. I am unemployed and was searching for work. All my essential documents have perished.

His neighbour, Nceba Ntsimbi was rescued from the blaze while he was sleeping by another neighbour.



Ntsimbi claimed a man knocked down his door.



"He entered my shack, dragged me from the bed, shouting that my shack was on fire. I looked up and saw that the ceiling was burning. I jumped out half-naked, grabbed my pants and ran outside.



"I only realised outside that I was not wearing shoes. Some lady later gave me these sandals to wear. I am thankful to the man who kicked down my door. I would have been a casualty of the fire," Ntsimbi said.



Ntsimibi was also renting his shack for R600.

Ntwaagae Seleka

His landlady too, had lost her belongings in the blaze.



"My landlady's shack was standing next to mine. It is counted among many that were burnt. She was crying. I am pleading for anyone to come to our rescue. We need shelter, clothes and food," said Ntsimbi.

Johannesburg EMS spokesperson Nana Radebe-Kgiba said: "We received a call just after 12:00 about a structural fire. On arrival, we found a factory building housing shacks inside on fire. Between 100 to 200 shacks were affected. Our disaster team is counting how many people have been affected. The cause of fire will be investigated."





