Desperate job seekers kidnapped, robbed and stripped naked by scammers

accreditation
Iavan Pijoos
Limpopo police launched a manhunt for a group of people who use social media to lure unsuspecting job seekers.
PHOTO: Getty Images/David Prado
  • Limpopo police have launched a manhunt for a group of people who use social media to lure unsuspecting job seekers.
  • This comes after three job seekers were kidnapped, robbed and stripped naked.
  • Limpopo police have warned the public, especially job seekers, to be careful when seeking employment.

Three unsuspecting job seekers were lured, via social media, to non-existent jobs in Tzaneen, Limpopo where they ended up being kidnapped, robbed and stripped naked.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said:

The three victims, a male person aged 27, and two women, aged 21 and 33 respectively, allegedly responded to an advert on Facebook about employment in Tzaneen.

They boarded taxis from Jane Furse, Groblersdal and Thohoyandou and travelled to Tzaneen after they received instructions to go to a specific area in that town.

There, four people were waiting for them at a filling station, and together, they boarded a taxi to Bolobedu.

"They then disembarked along the way and took the victims to a secluded bushy area where they allegedly robbed them of their cellphones, money and clothes contained in a bag. They then ordered them to strip naked, took pictures and sent them to the family of one of the victims and demanded money for their release."

"The suspects then allegedly ordered the male victim to rape one of the women," Mojapelo added.

After their ordeal, they hitchhiked along the road and a motorist picked them up and took them to the Tzaneen police station.

Police opened cases of kidnapping, rape and robbery.

Members of the Provincial Task Team and Tzaneen Tracking Team launched a manhunt for the perpetrators.

Provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, has warned the community, especially job seekers, to be careful when seeking employment and wary of advertisements on social media platforms.

Anyone who has further information can contact Lieutenant Colonel Tshinyadzo Roday Ndou on 082 807 2666, call Crime Stop on 08600 10111, or use the My SAPS app.


