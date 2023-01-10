'Despicable act': Questions raised over SA soldier's involvement in burning of bodies in Mozambique

A video depicting soldiers throwing bodies onto a burning pile of rubbish in Mozambique has surfaced, sparking questions for the SANDF.

In the video, a soldier with a South African flag on his uniform is seen watching the incident.

The SANDF said the incident is being investigated by the force commander of the Southern African Development Community Mission in Mozambique.

The Southern African Development Community Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM) is investigating an incident where soldiers were seen throwing bodies on a pile of burning trash, while at least one South African soldier is seen watching.



In a statement on Tuesday, the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) said it had become aware of a video being shared on social media and messaging platforms depicting the incident.

Mozambique has been in a conflict with Islamic extremists who have waged war in Cabo Delgado since 2017.

In the 20-second video, one can see a burning pile of trash, with a single body on top. From the left side, two unidentified soldiers throw a second body on the pile, while a soldier with a South African flag on his sleeve, believed to be a special forces member, can be seen crossing from left to right.

The soldier with the South African flag is seen holding his assault rifle with his left hand, while seemingly taking a video of the incident with a cellphone in his right hand.

As the video ends, another unidentified soldier can be seen recording the incident on a cellphone, while more trash is thrown onto the burning pile.

SANDF spokesperson Brigadier General Andries Mokoena Mahapa said the incident is believed to have happened during November last year in Mozambique, where South Africa has committed forces as part of SAMIM.

Mahapa said in a statement on Tuesday:

The Force Commander of SAMIM is conducting an investigation surrounding the involvement of its members in this despicable act.

Mahapa explained that the SANDF was not investigating the incident, as the South African soldiers involved were not under its command.

"Once the forces are committed, they form part of a combined force and fall under the command and control of SAMIM. South Africa only supports their mission logistically."

He added that the SANDF did not condone the acts committed in the video and said those who were found guilty of such acts would be brought to book.

Under international humanitarian law, bodies must be disposed of in a respectful manner and their graves respected and properly maintained. This rule is applicable in both international and non-international armed conflicts.



