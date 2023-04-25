8m ago

'Despicable, cruel act': Eastern Cape man arrested while allegedly trying to sell dismembered penis

Compiled by Nicole McCain
A man appeared in the Butterworth Magistrate's Court for the unlawful possession of human tissue.
Google© Streetview, Google Maps, taken 2010

An Eastern Cape man has been arrested after he allegedly tried to sell a dismembered penis, which was cut from a 68-year-old man.

The 32-year-old man appeared in the Butterworth Magistrate's Court on Monday on a charge of the unlawful possession of human tissue, said police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli.

He is expected to be transferred to Mthatha, where he will face a charge of attempted murder.

The man was reportedly taken into custody during a citizen's arrest after he was found with the dismembered penis at a shopping mall in Butterworth on Thursday afternoon.

"It is believed that he was looking for a buyer in Butterworth," Nkohli said.

"Preliminary investigations have revealed that the private parts were removed from a 68-year-old man in OR Tambo District."

The victim is in hospital.

Eastern Cape police commissioner, Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene, praised residents for arresting the suspect.

"This is a despicable and cruel act. The actions of the suspect are inhumane, and justice must take its course."


