'Despicable, cruel act': Eastern Cape man arrested while allegedly trying to sell dismembered penis

An Eastern Cape man has been arrested after he allegedly tried to sell a dismembered penis, which was cut from a 68-year-old man.

The 32-year-old man appeared in the Butterworth Magistrate's Court on Monday on a charge of the unlawful possession of human tissue, said police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli.

How safe is your neighbourhood? Find out by using News24's CrimeCheck

He is expected to be transferred to Mthatha, where he will face a charge of attempted murder.

The man was reportedly taken into custody during a citizen's arrest after he was found with the dismembered penis at a shopping mall in Butterworth on Thursday afternoon.

"It is believed that he was looking for a buyer in Butterworth," Nkohli said.

READ | Brutal murder of two boys believed to be for muthi, say police

"Preliminary investigations have revealed that the private parts were removed from a 68-year-old man in OR Tambo District."

The victim is in hospital.

Newsletter Daily Good Morning, SA Join the 1 million News24 readers who are signed up to receive the top, must-read stories of the day in their inbox. Join them and get premium news, every weekday at 6 am.

Eastern Cape police commissioner, Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene, praised residents for arresting the suspect.



"This is a despicable and cruel act. The actions of the suspect are inhumane, and justice must take its course."



