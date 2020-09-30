live

DEVELOPING | Alleged masterminds in R255m Free State asbestos audit scandal hauled in by Hawks

The Hawks made a number of arrests on Wednesday in relation to the infamous Free State asbestos deal.
The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) or Hawks arrested two people on Wednesday in connection with the controversial and unlawful R255-miillion 2014 Free State asbestos audit contract.

The contract has been found to have yielded "no value for money".

A spokesperson for the Hawks in the Free State confirmed the arrests but would not confirm the identity of the people involved.

State capture: Hawks arrest alleged masterminds in R255m Free State asbestos audit scandal

The arrests were made by the Hawks as part of a multi-disciplinary law enforcement team. An official announcement by the team is expected later this afternoon.

More arrests are expected, according to a Hawks spokesperson.

How recruiting Zondo commission investigators will speed up NPA's prosecutions

The NPA's Investigating Directorate will recruit investigators from the Zondo Commission by the end of the month to "effect quick results in priority cases".


