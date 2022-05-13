1h ago

add bookmark

DGs may have to serve for 10 years to ‘stabilise political-administrative interface’ - Nxesi

accreditation
Jason Felix
Acting Public Service and Administration Minister Thulas Nxesi.
Acting Public Service and Administration Minister Thulas Nxesi.
GCIS
  • Plans have been mooted to allow directors-general to serve for ten years instead of the usual five years.
  • Acting Public Service and Administration Minister Thulas Nxesi said a framework to overhaul the public service is before Cabinet.
  • On Thursday, he delivered his department's budget vote in Parliament.

The government wants its directors-general to serve for 10 years, in a bid to stabilise the political-administrative interface across the public sector.

This forms part of Acting Public Service and Administration Minister Thulas Nxesi's framework for more decisive action on consequence management, especially in dealing with mediocrity, unethical behaviour, corrupt and criminal acts committed.

READ | Blow for Ramaphosa as workers tell him he 'must go' at chaotic North West rally

On Thursday, Nxesi delivered his department's budget vote and that of the National School of Government in Parliament.

Part of the plan includes:
  • Instruments to undertake integrity testing before any individual joins the public sector;
  • Stabilising the political-administrative interface across the public sector;
  • With regard to the tenure of HoDs, government will increasing the period of tenure to ten years, subject to performance;
  • Repurposing the role of the Public Service Commission for insulation of recruitment and selection practices from partisan influence and manipulation for appointment of Directors-General and their deputies;
  • Review and strengthen recognition of prior learning for use in the public sector.

Currently, directors-general serves for five years.

Last year, several directors-general were either fired or their contracts ended, creating vacancies across national government departments.

Nxesi also said elected representatives and appointed officials were going back for training. 

"In March 2021, President Ramaphosa, together with members of the executive and other officials, joined a Master Class. I am encouraged that mayors and state entity board members are being inducted on ethical leadership and executive oversight. I am encouraged by the thousands of public servants, including our teachers, who are completing courses on Ethics," he said.

READ | Govt workers still cashing in on R200m a month in grants, despite some likely fleecing the state

Furthermore, Nxesi said the public sector wage bill was under severe pressure due to constraints in the economy.

"This situation has been aggravated by the Covid-19 pandemic. It is becoming increasingly important to develop a new remuneration framework for the public sector, including a wage-setting mechanism, to better manage the public sector wage bill and ensure a greater degree of uniformity and alignment in remuneration between the various parts of the public sector," he said.

Earlier this month, News24 reported on the fight looming at public sector wage talks, with unions putting forward their demands.

Labour's consolidated demands for the 2022/23 public service wage talks include a demand for a 10% wage increase regardless of employee level of experience, a R2 500 increase in its housing allowance, and a "disaster salary" of 12% of basic salaries in the case of potential future disasters such as the Covid-19 pandemic.


Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
thulas nxesipoliticslabour
Lottery
Lekker Friday for 3 Daily Lotto winners!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
As a parent, what do you struggle to find money for?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Nappies, they cost too much
6% - 46 votes
Formula and food, it's getting so expensive
17% - 124 votes
Creche and school fees are a struggle every month
76% - 541 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

30 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes...

23 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes him?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

15 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.16
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
19.74
-0.6%
Rand - Euro
16.79
-0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.19
-1.4%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.3%
Gold
1,814.58
-0.4%
Silver
20.93
+1.2%
Palladium
1,953.50
+2.4%
Platinum
945.00
-0.1%
Brent Crude
107.45
-0.1%
Top 40
61,807
+1.9%
All Share
68,428
+1.8%
Resource 10
70,545
+3.9%
Industrial 25
76,901
+1.4%
Financial 15
15,646
+0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success

09 May

PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success
Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers

07 May

Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers
This local business only had one sewing machine, now they supply baby shoes to Clicks

07 May

This local business only had one sewing machine, now they supply baby shoes to Clicks
Claremont woman gets 'cutting edge' eye surgery at Groote Schuur, in SA first

07 May

Claremont woman gets 'cutting edge' eye surgery at Groote Schuur, in SA first
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22130.17) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo