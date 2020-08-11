41m ago

add bookmark

Diamond shop hit by armed robbers at mall in Somerset West

Murray Williams
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Massive police contingent surround an Audi which had left the road and plunged into a shallow ditch at Khayelitsha.
Massive police contingent surround an Audi which had left the road and plunged into a shallow ditch at Khayelitsha.
Murray Williams, News24
  • Armed robbers hit a diamond store at Somerset Mall on Tuesday.
  • Two incidents on the N2, kilometres away, appear to be linked, with one vehicle abandoned on the side of the highway and police investigating.
  • Investigators are on scene.

High drama unfolded in Somerset West on Tuesday when armed robbers launched a brazen diamond heist.

According to eyewitnesses, African Diamond jewellery store was hit by a gang of armed robbers at Somerset Mall, around 50km east of the Cape Town city centre.

Shop staff at several neighbouring stores in the mall told News24 how the robbers had then sprinted past their shop doors as they made their getaway - carrying bags of stolen loot and their guns.

"They ran past us... we got a helluva fright," one woman told News24.

Another man rushed in to assist the shaken jewellery store staff.

Meanwhile, on the N2, a South African Police Services Toyota Fortuner rolled and crushed its roof.

And 1km further, a massive police contingent surrounded an Audi which had left the road and plunged into a shallow ditch at Khayelitsha.

Paramedics loaded up a person about 100m away. It was not clear if the person had tried to flee from the Audi, or whether he had been flung from the moving vehicle.

Back at the diamond store, the shop-front had been boarded up with large sheets of paper, while investigators combed the scene for evidence.

Comment from Western Cape police has been requested.

Related Links
Three jailed for life for foiled Limpopo cash-in-transit heist and ensuing shootout that left 2 dead
Man apprehended following 'Hollywood'-style cash heist in Daveyton
Shady criminals: Armed gang flees with sunglasses after failing to rob jewellery store at...
Read more on:
cape towncrime
Lottery
One player wins R300K Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Russia has approved a Covid-19 vaccine. Would you take the vaccine if it were available in South Africa?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes I would
28% - 383 votes
No I would not
24% - 337 votes
I'd wait to see the outcomes first
48% - 658 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: NPA says Steinhoff investigation remains 'priority'

9h ago

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: NPA says Steinhoff investigation remains 'priority'
PODCAST | THE STORY: How far has SA come after over four months of fighting a deadly virus?

08 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: How far has SA come after over four months of fighting a deadly virus?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water

01 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water
PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni

25 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni
News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter

24 Jul

News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.50
(+0.86)
ZAR/GBP
22.95
(+0.82)
ZAR/EUR
20.62
(+0.72)
ZAR/AUD
12.57
(+0.73)
ZAR/JPY
0.17
(+1.16)
Gold
1975.80
(-2.56)
Silver
27.72
(-4.57)
Platinum
961.00
(-2.33)
Brent Crude
44.95
(+1.33)
Palladium
2145.00
(-3.74)
All Share
57486.82
(+1.28)
Top 40
53149.47
(+1.36)
Financial 15
10162.17
(+2.67)
Industrial 25
75456.88
(+1.05)
Resource 10
59749.52
(+1.36)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Rescued sea turtle, Olaf, bounces back after NSRI rescues him in Strand

08 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Rescued sea turtle, Olaf, bounces back after NSRI rescues him in Strand
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Local eight-year-old's act of kindness will melt your heart

07 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Local eight-year-old's act of kindness will melt your heart
FEEL GOOD | Joburg DJ's mom gets guard of honour after retiring from 50 years of...

06 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Joburg DJ's mom gets guard of honour after retiring from 50 years of teaching
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20221.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo