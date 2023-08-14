Dickason trial: Judge Mander summarises case as jury begins deliberation

Warning: This story contains graphic details that some readers might find distressing.

Judge Cameron Mander has provided a summary of the case against Lauren Dickason.

Dickason is accused of murdering her three children in their New Zealand home.

Mander urged the jury to consider evidence from witnesses, police and experts in their deliberations.

As the murder trial of Lauren Dickason entered its fifth week at the High Court in Christchurch, New Zealand, on Monday morning, Judge Cameron Mander provided a summary of the case to the jury, which began deliberating on the day.

Dickason is accused of murder after strangling and smothering Liané, 6, and 2-year-old twins Maya and Karla on 16 September 2021 while her husband was out for dinner with colleagues. She has pleaded not guilty to the charges.



According to New Zealand publication Stuff, Mander told the jury that among the evidence to consider is Dickason's police interview the day after the killings, along with her interviews with five psychiatric experts.

However, he said it was for the jury to determine what weight they place on each account.

It was also for the jury to assess the credibility and reliability of each witness, said Mander.

He summarised each side's case saying the state argued that new stressors in Dickason's life had caused her to be depressed and that her actions on the night of the alleged murders were "a reaction to the anger and frustration at her children's misbehaviour", which caused her to snap.

The state said while Dickason was depressed, she acted out of anger and resentment towards the children. The prosecution argued that Dickason knew what she was doing was morally wrong.

However, the defence argued that Dickason had not fully recovered from her postpartum depression. This was exacerbated by the family's relocation to New Zealand, events of civil unrest in South Africa, Covid lockdowns and Dickason going off her medication.

Mander said the defence claimed that Dickason was "so severely unwell that she was removed from reality … that she could no longer appreciate what she was doing was morally wrong".

Trial by jury, not experts

Mander also summarised the expert testimony.



He said that, normally, witnesses only give evidence about what they heard, did or saw, and are not allowed to express their opinions. However, experts are different.

The first expert to take the stand, Dr Susan Hatters-Friedman, said she believed that Dickason had both an infanticide and insanity defence available to her. The psychiatrist found that Dickason was suffering from postpartum depression at the time of killing her children, with the presence of psychotic delusions.

Dr Erik Monasterio believed that while Dickason was mentally disturbed at the time of the killings, her mental disturbance was not to such an extent that she did not know that what she was doing was morally wrong. His evidence was that Dickason's postpartum depression had likely remitted by early 2021. In cross-examination, Monasterio conceded he could not be sure that the postpartum depression had fully remitted by the time of the children's deaths.

Dr Simone McLeavey said she was sure that Dickason's postpartum depression had remitted by the time of the murders. She believed Dicakson had killed the children in an attempt to feel in control and that she could feasibly understand that what she was doing was wrong.

Dr Justin Barry-Walsh said while Dickason had made steps to recovery from her postpartum depression in early 2021, he did not consider this to be a complete remission. He said Dickason's mental health had deteriorated midway through the year and that at the time of the killings she was severely depressed and departed from reality.

Dr Ghazi Metoui believed that Dickason's postpartum depression was chronic and at a severe level at the time of the killings. He said that she met the threshold for infanticide.

Both Monasterio and McLeavey believed that Dickason was not psychotic at the time of the alleged murders. The three other experts, all for the defence, found there were elements of psychosis present to varying degrees.

Mander said it was up to the jury to decide how much to consider of each expert's opinion, if at all.

The jury must assess if each expert made relevant concessions in cross-examination and the qualifications of the evidence they gave.

"At the end of the day, this is trial by jury, not trial by expert," he said.

Summary of case



Mander said the state alleged that in the run-up to the murders, Dickason showed no concerns for the children's safety or any danger to them consistent with delusions.

The state also alleged that Dickson had prior thoughts of harming the children.

The state claimed that when Dickason returned from the park on the afternoon of the killings, she saw the cable ties hours before she killed the children. This allegedly shows that she was able to rationalise that what she was thinking of doing was morally wrong.

The state said Dickason reported that the children had become more boisterous during that day and she felt like "a coke bottle that was going to explode". However, she did not share these thoughts with her husband, Graham.

Instead, she waited for Graham to leave before acting on her thoughts, further showing that she knew that her actions were morally wrong.

Mander said the defence contended that Dickason was a loving wife and mother who had desperately sought to have the children. The defence argued that Dickson was suffering from severe postpartum depression – something which all the experts, to varying degrees, agreed with.



The defence also said the state’s suggestion that Lauren was unreliable and changed her accounts between experts was wrong.

Mander said the defence alleged that Dickason killed her children "out of love". She had allegedly planned suicide and felt she was taking her and the girls to a better place, the defence claimed.

The defence also said Dickason would not have killed the children were it not for her postpartum depression, and that she was "clearly legally insane" when she killed the children as, in her mind, the killings were the morally right thing to do.

According to the New Zealand Herald, Mander said the jury must return verdicts based on their assessment of the evidence alone.

He said they must ignore any media reports or comments made to them by anyone outside their number about the case.

Mander also urged the members of the jury to "be on guard" and not allow any irrelevant information or outside influence to colour their thinking.

