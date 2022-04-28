Die Antwoord's 'secret artist' speaks out about abuse: 'I sold out'

Claims of abuse against Die Antwoord have grown, with former filmmaker and "secret artist" Ben Jay Crossman speaking out.

Crossman says he regrets only speaking out now about the abusive behaviour he witnessed over more than a decade.

Crossman has made an affidavit about Die Antwoord and is assisting authorities.

Die Antwoord's "secret artist" Ben Jay Crossman has told News24 he regrets not speaking out earlier about witnessing child abuse and exploitation by Waddy Jones (Ninja) and Anri du Toit (Yolandi Visser).



Crossman recorded the video of Die Antwoord's foster son, Gabriel "Tokkie" du Preez, speaking out about 12 years of abuse and neglect at the hands of the international music stars.

On Sunday, News24 revealed Du Preez's claims that he was allegedly treated as a "child slave" by Die Antwoord, being incentivised by Jones and Du Toit for violent behaviour, being exposed to pornography as a minor, and being treated as their employee when he was taken out of school in Grade 9.

News24 understands the authorities have taken an interest in the case and that Crossman has deposed a sworn affidavit.

"I was promised the world and regrettably, one could say, I sold out for a chance to tour the world and work on high profile videos. I put my own desires for my success ahead of what I knew was right," Crossman told News24 in an interview.

READ | Exposed: 'I was Die Antwoord's child slave'

Crossman met Jones in 1996 when he (Crossman) was a pupil at the National School of the Arts in Johannesburg and the 21-year-old Jones was hanging out with school children.

"I met Waddy (Ninja) when I was 16 and he was 21. On and off for the next two years, Waddy would frequent my school at break time and after school and smoke weed (marijuana) with the kids… There were rumours that he was having relationships with schoolgirls.

In 2010, I watched and filmed his very first performance with Yolandi in Johannesburg as Die Antwoord. There, I became swept up into the Die Antwoord vortex. I realise now that it was then that I drank the Kool-Aid, but so did the whole world, so it was difficult to taste their poison at the time.

"I got caught up in the lights and let my better judgement get clouded by my own ambitions. I knew Die Antwoord was damaging people, but in a sense, I was damaged as well and became blinded by the lights and caught up in the hype of their spell," says Crossman, who is now willing to testify against the duo.

It was Crossman who introduced Du Preez and his family to Die Antwoord after photographing them for a documentary on Vrededorp in 2010.

"Tokkie (Du Preez) was playing in the street with his brother and a few kids. I greeted them, met Tokkie's (late) mother Josi (Josephine) and took some photos of everyone. Later, I returned and took more pictures of the family and also made some videos.

"During this time, I was working with Die Antwoord and showed them the pictures. Later I heard Ninja (Jones) and Yolandi (Du Toit) went to look for Tokkie and were going to use him in the I Fink U Freeky video with (artist) Roger Ballen.

"I saw Tokkie at the video shoot and, as I knew him and his brother from before, I made sure they were comfortable and were being looked after."

Supplied

Crossman says nothing was off limits when Jones spoke to the children of Vrededorp, a poor neighbourhood in Johannesburg. "I witnessed him speaking to kids as if they were adults… exposing them to content about sex, drugs and gangsterism in and around video shoots. Ninja would hype up little kids and clearly mess with their heads."

Crossman says he saw several videos in which Jones was "provoking and priming" Tokkie as a young child in his care, "damaging him mentally".

In the video interview with Crossman, Du Preez says he was convinced by the duo that he was the devil and had to record crass videos as a small child in which he swore at his biological family and threatened Die Antwoord's associates with burning them.

Du Preez previously said he was shown a pornographic video by Jones when he was 11 years old.

Crossman says he also witnessed other "questionable moments" with Die Antwoord around children:

For example, Ninja having a 14-year-old girl in his bed in the music video for 'Baby's on Fire'. This was uncomfortable to witness." Crossman recalls the producer of the video having a fallout with Jones about this, but the rapper insisted that he wanted the girl in his bed.

He says he also witnessed violence in the band on a few occasions. "Yolandi (Du Toit) made a video to her little adopted girl (Du Preez's minor sister), talking about stabbing Ninja and Ninja hitting her. The girl told her carers that she was affected and confused by these videos, and I believe that this in itself is predatory behaviour."

Crossman says he walked away from the band after not being credited for his work. "The last time they lured me back was by getting Roger Ballen to ask me to come to Los Angeles to work on the Rats Rule video. They said they couldn't do without me… I sold out again. I regret my choices, though I had wonderful experiences and met great people. The cost was too high, as I continued to witness the carnage of abuse they left in their wake."

News24 Iavan Pijoos

Crossman says Du Preez reached out to him to "rise again". He helped him record the video about Die Antwoord and publishing it on YouTube.

Asked about criticism that he was assisting Du Preez to benefit himself, Crossman denies this, saying he is helping Du Preez "who is living on the breadline and trying to live a decent life".

"Tokkie's bravery is contagious. I do have remorse over knowing what I've known about the band and not speaking out sooner… I feel responsible to an extent. When Tokkie reached out to me and told me his story, I believed him 100% based on what I had personally witnessed.

READ | Australian singer files police report detailing alleged sexual assault by Die Antwoord singer Ninja

"These are violent people and I want nothing to do with them. I have contacted Child Welfare to get intervention and protect him and his siblings. I made a collaboration T-shirt that I'm proud of with Tokkie… the proceeds go directly to him."

Die Antwoord declined to respond to detailed questions, only saying, through their agent in Germany, that they "don't agree with Tokkie's statements".

If you have further information or leads about this story, please contact News24 at tips@24.com.







