Diepsloot: ANCYL wants Bheki Cele to implement a 'stop, search and arrest' in the area

Iavan Pijoos
Representative of the ANCYL Thabang Molefe outside a hall in Diepsloot where Police Minister Bheki Cele was having a closed meeting with the community.
Iavan Pijoos
  • Some residents of Diepsloot say random stop and searches can solve the issues plaguing the community.
  • The ANCYL's Thabang Molefe says police must randomly start searching people in the area.
  • A Zimbabwean man was killed by a mob on Wednesday after allegedly being asked for documentation.

A member of the ANC Youth League (ANCYL) on Friday called on Police Minister Bheki Cele to immediately implement stop and search operations in Diepsloot, Johannesburg.

"South Africans must start walking around with IDs. We want an operation 'stop, search and arrest' here in Diepsloot. Police must randomly search us. We want 'trap and los' because the police are failing us.

"You can call it whatever. It's not apartheid; it's South Africa for South Africans. We told the minister the TRT that is deployed here must search everyone," the ANCYL's Thabang Molefe said.

Molefe was speaking outside a hall in which Cele was having a closed meeting with the Diepsloot community.

Earlier, a man, believed to be a Zimbabwean national, was kicked out of the meeting. The man had introduced himself in the meeting as a member of a Zimbabwean forum.

The man had to be escorted out by police.

The presence of the man in the meeting angered community leaders, with Molefe saying they did not want any Zimbabwe nationals in the township.

"We want no Zimbabweans in Diepsloot anymore. They are killing us, they are raping us and no one is taking accountability.

"We are not joking here, we mean business. Zimbabweans must leave, once and for all. We don't want Zimbabweans to assist us or intervene in the solution [in Diepsloot]. We are the solution, and we are saying they must leave.

"We don't want them to come here and be part of this stakeholders meeting. We want all Zimbabweans to leave."

Molefe said it had been discussed in the meeting that an official of the home affairs department would be coming to the area to capture the names of those arrested.

"After that, they are going to be sent to Lindela [Repatriation Centre]."

