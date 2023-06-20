35m ago

Diepsloot crime protests turn violent as demonstrators burn hawkers' stalls

Tshepiso Motloung and Ntwaagae Seleka
Diepsloot residents embarked on a violent protest on Tuesday morning.
Ntwaagae Seleka/News24
  • Diepsloot residents have embarked on violent protests against crime in the area. 
  • On Tuesday morning, they set alight several vendor stalls.
  • Police were monitoring the situation, but were unable to disperse the protesters.

Many shop owners had to close their businesses when Diepsloot residents embarked on a violent protest on Tuesday morning.

The protests are a continuation of the demonstrations that have rocked the area for the past few days, as residents complain about crime.

The protests were initially led by a few residents who gathered at Diepsloot Extension 1 around 06:00. Others joined in and soon a full-scale demonstration was under way.

They barricaded main roads and forced those who operate their businesses in those streets to close.

They also turned away vehicles.

Some shop owners were seen running and calling out to their peers as the group approached. 

On their way to Chuma Mall, the protesters burnt and destroyed several vendor stalls. Police attempted to disperse the crowd, but were unsuccessful.

A police helicopter hovered above the crowd as the residents made their way to the local police station. 


