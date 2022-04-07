37m ago

add bookmark

Diepsloot killing: The situation is under control, says national police commissioner

accreditation
Lwandile Bhengu
  • Bheki Cele and Fannie Masemola visited Diepsloot on Thursday.
  • A man was killed and set on fire, allegedly by a mob. 
  • Masemola said officers were still in the area and the situation was under control.

Newly-elected national police commissioner General Fannie Masemola says the situation in Diepsloot is under control.

On Wednesday evening, a man was killed, allegedly by a mob, despite a heavy police presence in the area.

On Thursday, Masemola and Police Minister Bheki Cele visited the scene where Zimbabwean Mbhodazwe Nyathi was killed and set on fire.

A mob allegedly found him hiding behind his home after people came to the area asking for identity documents. The mob is alleged to have been chasing down suspected criminals when they found Nyathi.

AS IT HAPPENED | Fannie Masemola named new police commissioner

The previous day, Cele announced they would be deploying tactical response and public order policing teams following a spate of killings in the area. 

The media asked Masemola how someone was killed while police were in the area.

The commissioner said a police Nyala stumbled upon the scene, but could not arrest any of the people involved as they scattered and ran through narrow passages. 

"The fact that there was someone who died does not mean the situation is out of control. We have deployed in this area, there are police, and we have made more than 25 arrests of illegal immigrants, so it is not to say the situation is out of control. We are still managing the situation. It's a manageable situation," he said. 

Residents protest in Diepsloot
Residents protesting in Diepsloot.

"It is difficult to travel in this area and remember the person that was killed, police were not phoned to come. They were patrolling and came across this incident. You can see the area yourself. If someone runs away, the police can't find anybody. Police are deployed, and they will walk the area and drive the area as far as they can." 

Cele, though, said the police's response time to the incident needed to be looked into. 

"Indeed, police were here last night, and they came late on this. We have to check why they were delayed, but to say we did not respond to our commitment is incorrect. Indeed this unfortunate thing happened when a person died here. The situation here did not need intelligence because it is obvious that we need the presence of the police and the response of the police," Cele said. 

Cele is expected to return to the area on Friday, along with officials from the home affairs department, to deal with the issue of illegal immigrants in the area. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sapsfannie masemolabheki celegautengjohannesburgcrime
Lottery
4 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
70% - 5160 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
30% - 2162 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now

26 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out...

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out for
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 1

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 1
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.73
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
19.26
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
16.03
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.02
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.2%
Gold
1,933.71
+0.4%
Silver
24.64
+0.8%
Palladium
2,246.50
+2.2%
Platinum
967.50
+1.2%
Brent Crude
101.07
-5.5%
Top 40
67,003
-0.5%
All Share
74,008
-0.5%
Resource 10
80,069
-0.3%
Industrial 25
79,960
-0.2%
Financial 15
17,257
-1.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | Chantal Sampson used to be homeless. Now she helps other people get off...

8h ago

WATCH | Chantal Sampson used to be homeless. Now she helps other people get off the streets
Cape Flats children celebrate Autism Month

06 Apr

Cape Flats children celebrate Autism Month
'It was really an out-of-body experience' - Gert-Johan Coetzee on designing a...

06 Apr

'It was really an out-of-body experience' - Gert-Johan Coetzee on designing a dress for Lizzo
SA actor Mampho Brescia stars in reboot of 1996 Arnold Schwarzenegger thriller

04 Apr

SA actor Mampho Brescia stars in reboot of 1996 Arnold Schwarzenegger thriller
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22097.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo