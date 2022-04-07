Diepsloot killing: The situation is under control, says national police commissioner

Bheki Cele and Fannie Masemola visited Diepsloot on Thursday.

A man was killed and set on fire, allegedly by a mob.

Masemola said officers were still in the area and the situation was under control.

Newly-elected national police commissioner General Fannie Masemola says the situation in Diepsloot is under control.

On Wednesday evening, a man was killed, allegedly by a mob, despite a heavy police presence in the area.

On Thursday, Masemola and Police Minister Bheki Cele visited the scene where Zimbabwean Mbhodazwe Nyathi was killed and set on fire.

A mob allegedly found him hiding behind his home after people came to the area asking for identity documents. The mob is alleged to have been chasing down suspected criminals when they found Nyathi.

The previous day, Cele announced they would be deploying tactical response and public order policing teams following a spate of killings in the area.



The media asked Masemola how someone was killed while police were in the area.

The commissioner said a police Nyala stumbled upon the scene, but could not arrest any of the people involved as they scattered and ran through narrow passages.

"The fact that there was someone who died does not mean the situation is out of control. We have deployed in this area, there are police, and we have made more than 25 arrests of illegal immigrants, so it is not to say the situation is out of control. We are still managing the situation. It's a manageable situation," he said.

"It is difficult to travel in this area and remember the person that was killed, police were not phoned to come. They were patrolling and came across this incident. You can see the area yourself. If someone runs away, the police can't find anybody. Police are deployed, and they will walk the area and drive the area as far as they can."



Cele, though, said the police's response time to the incident needed to be looked into.

"Indeed, police were here last night, and they came late on this. We have to check why they were delayed, but to say we did not respond to our commitment is incorrect. Indeed this unfortunate thing happened when a person died here. The situation here did not need intelligence because it is obvious that we need the presence of the police and the response of the police," Cele said.

Cele is expected to return to the area on Friday, along with officials from the home affairs department, to deal with the issue of illegal immigrants in the area.