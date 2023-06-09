30m ago

Share

Diepsloot residents protest high crime levels, say police response is slow and inadequate

accreditation
Tshepiso Motloung
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Diepsloot residents protest against high levels of crime in the suburb and long police response times.
Diepsloot residents protest against high levels of crime in the suburb and long police response times.
TEBOGO LETSIE
  • A group of Diepsloot residents protested against the high levels of crime in the suburb on Friday morning.
  • The residents said the police do not respond to crime in the area.
  • Police were monitoring the situation, but no arrests had been made. 

A group of Diepsloot residents protested against the high levels of crime in the suburb on Friday morning. They also broke down and burnt shacks which they believed were harbouring criminals.

The residents marched to the local police station to demand better response from law enforcement officers.

According to Newzroom Afrika, the residents complained that police react slowly when a crime is reported.

One of the organisers of the protest, community leader Loyiso Toyi, told Newzroom Afrika that a number of people had been killed and robbed in the recent past. 

"As a community, we are very frustrated. We've seen in the past days and months the deployment of the police, but it seems to us that the deployment of the police is useless. They are doing nothing. They are patrolling on the main road [but they] are not in the crime hotspots," said Toyi.

READ | Driver watches on helplessly as Diepkloof protesters loot and torch truck

He said criminals use unoccupied homes as hideouts. 

"Enough is enough. We want to go into houses and shacks that are unoccupied. We found out that these houses which are not occupied, criminal elements are happening there," said Toyi.

Police spokesperson Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said the residents had vandalised two street vendors' stalls.

"A group of approximately 60 people has taken to the streets of Diepsloot, complaining about crime in the area. No arrest or injuries have been recorded so far, and public order police, together with the local police, are monitoring the situation," said Nevhuhulwi. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgcrime and courtsprotests
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What are your feelings about the rise of ransom kidnappings in SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's always been a problem, but was underreported before
10% - 189 votes
The crisis requires a tactical response from SAPS
14% - 282 votes
SA's security cluster remains asleep at the wheel
76% - 1516 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Unpacking Zuma's failed private prosecution bid against Downer, Maughan

07 Jun

LISTEN | Unpacking Zuma's failed private prosecution bid against Downer, Maughan
LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?

07 Jun

LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?
LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital

30 May

LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital
LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts

25 May

LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts
LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore

19 May

LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore
LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree

15 May

LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.71
+0.7%
Rand - Pound
23.54
+0.6%
Rand - Euro
20.12
+1.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.62
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+1.0%
Platinum
1,007.24
-0.2%
Palladium
1,305.57
-4.1%
Gold
1,961.98
-0.2%
Silver
24.37
+0.4%
Brent Crude
75.96
-1.3%
Top 40
71,602
-0.1%
All Share
76,936
-0.1%
Resource 10
68,393
-1.2%
Industrial 25
102,984
-0.4%
Financial 15
15,877
+2.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada

3h ago

WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada
WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs

08 Jun

WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs
FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for...

04 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for wildlife rangers
PICS | Whale of a time! Orcas frolic before preying on dolphin along Cape's False Bay

03 Jun

PICS | Whale of a time! Orcas frolic before preying on dolphin along Cape's False Bay
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio

01 Jun

Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio
Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu

30 May

Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu
When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?

29 May

When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?
5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA

26 May

5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo