Diepsloot residents protest high crime levels, say police response is slow and inadequate

The residents said the police do not respond to crime in the area.

Police were monitoring the situation, but no arrests had been made.

A group of Diepsloot residents protested against the high levels of crime in the suburb on Friday morning. They also broke down and burnt shacks which they believed were harbouring criminals.

The residents marched to the local police station to demand better response from law enforcement officers.

According to Newzroom Afrika, the residents complained that police react slowly when a crime is reported.

One of the organisers of the protest, community leader Loyiso Toyi, told Newzroom Afrika that a number of people had been killed and robbed in the recent past.

"As a community, we are very frustrated. We've seen in the past days and months the deployment of the police, but it seems to us that the deployment of the police is useless. They are doing nothing. They are patrolling on the main road [but they] are not in the crime hotspots," said Toyi.

He said criminals use unoccupied homes as hideouts.

"Enough is enough. We want to go into houses and shacks that are unoccupied. We found out that these houses which are not occupied, criminal elements are happening there," said Toyi.

Police spokesperson Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said the residents had vandalised two street vendors' stalls.

"A group of approximately 60 people has taken to the streets of Diepsloot, complaining about crime in the area. No arrest or injuries have been recorded so far, and public order police, together with the local police, are monitoring the situation," said Nevhuhulwi.