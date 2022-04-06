Diepsloot residents shut down streets with burning tyres following four murders

Residents of Diepsloot in Johannesburg took to the streets to protest following four murders over the weekend.

Gauteng Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko was expected to visit Diepsloot in Johannesburg on Wednesday amid protests in the area after four people were murdered over the weekend.

Residents have since shut down streets with burning tyres.

According to national police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili, Diepsloot residents were concerned about the increase in murders in the area since December 2021. She said they also wanted more police visibility and law enforcement to step in.

Mazibuko will visit the Diepsloot police station to obtain detailed information about the people who were murdered over the weekend, as well as to speak to the community about their concerns.

Her spokesperson, Pinkie Numa, said the MEC wanted to understand the community's concerns and escalate issues to the minister. "Our goal is to restore calm and but also to ensure there is great cooperation between the police and the community," said Numa.

According to a resident who preferred to be anonymous, the protest started on Tuesday at around 21:00 when cars were stopped and tyres set alight.

"When I tried to catch a taxi this morning (Wednesday), I saw some tyres that were still burning. This could only mean that the unrest went on until the morning.

"Extension 7 and Extension 5 are worse. There is a total shutdown. It's even impossible to get though," said the resident.

