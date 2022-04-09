1h ago

add bookmark

Diepsloot: 'We cannot accept behaviour like that' - Ramaphosa denounces foreign national ID checks

accreditation
Cebelihle Mthethwa
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
GCIS
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa says demanding identification from foreign nationals in Diepsloot takes South Africa back to the apartheid way of doing things. 
  • However, he said he was happy Police Minister Bheki Cele went to the area to stabilise the area.
  • This week, a mob of people killed Zimbabwean national Mbhodazwe Nyathi.

Denouncing foreign national ID checks in tense Diepsloot, Johannesburg, President Cyril Ramaphosa said behaviour that takes the country back to the way things were done during apartheid could not be accepted.

He was addressing the media on Saturday, ahead of a presidential imbizo in Mangaung in the Free State.

"We cannot accept behaviour like that, where people are hunted down in that way and they are asked questions in that way about their own identity. ...it takes us back to the apartheid way of doing things.


"We are now in a democracy and we should be very restrained and respectful of the rights of people in our country."

On Friday, Police Minister Bheki Cele visited the area along with Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi and defended the police's actions. "They have a right to stop you and the onus is on you. They take you to the police station and give you the opportunity [to get] somebody to give your documents [to the police]," they said.

Motsoaledi added that his department would deploy 25 immigration officials to the area for three months to deal with immigration issues.

READ | 'My brother was not a criminal' - relative of Zimbabwean man killed by Diepsloot mob

Despite his concerns about the ID checks, the president was pleased Cele and the police went to the area to stabilise it. 

"We should not be targeting anyone in the way that people from other countries have been targeted. As South Africans, we should always be respectful towards people from other nations, and whatever challenges we have, we should use the law enforcement channels," he said.


The area was a battlefield between South Africans and foreign nationals this week after several people were reportedly killed.  

On Wednesday night, a mob of people assaulted Zimbabwean national Mbhodazwe Nyathi and set him alight after he returned from work. The mob ran through the neighbourhood, chased people and knocked on doors, asking for ID documents. Nyathi's murder is under investigation.

According to Diepsloot police records, five murders were reported between 30 March and 3 April.


Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
cyril ramaphosagautengjohannesburgxenophobiacrimepolice
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
70% - 5486 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
30% - 2318 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

7h ago

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now

26 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out...

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out for
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.51
+1.7%
Rand - Pound
18.91
+1.0%
Rand - Euro
15.78
+1.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.80
+1.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+1.0%
Gold
1,947.22
0.0%
Silver
24.78
0.0%
Palladium
2,425.03
0.0%
Platinum
979.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
102.78
+2.1%
Top 40
67,747
+1.1%
All Share
74,776
+1.0%
Resource 10
83,076
+3.6%
Industrial 25
79,905
-0.1%
Financial 15
17,170
-0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
From pumping petrol to working in a law firm - EC LLB graduate Siphenkosi Nqoro...

08 Apr

From pumping petrol to working in a law firm - EC LLB graduate Siphenkosi Nqoro gets dream job
WATCH | Chantal Sampson used to be homeless. Now she helps other people get off...

07 Apr

WATCH | Chantal Sampson used to be homeless. Now she helps other people get off the streets
Cape Flats children celebrate Autism Month

06 Apr

Cape Flats children celebrate Autism Month
'It was really an out-of-body experience' - Gert-Johan Coetzee on designing a...

06 Apr

'It was really an out-of-body experience' - Gert-Johan Coetzee on designing a dress for Lizzo
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22097.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo