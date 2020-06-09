30m ago

Difficult to say when cigarette ban will be lifted - Ramaphosa

Jan Gerber
President Cyril Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa
PHOTO: GCIS
  • President Ramaphosa can't say when the cigarette ban would be lifted.
  • It will depend on the progression of Covid-19 and the readiness of the health system, he told Parliament. 
  • He said the decision to ban wasn't taken lightly.

It is difficult to say when exactly the cigarette ban will be lifted, President Cyril Ramaphosa said in response to a written parliamentary question.

DA MP Annette Steyn asked what empirical evidence the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) relied on to "collectively ban" the sale of tobacco products during the national lockdown and to contradict Ramaphosa's initial announcement on 23 April that the sale of tobacco products would be permitted during Level 4 of the government's risk adjusted strategy.

She also asked on what date it's envisaged that the ban on the sale of tobacco products would be lifted.

Ramaphosa's response read: "At this stage, it is difficult to determine when the ban on the sale of tobacco and related products will be lifted. This will depend on such factors as the progression of the disease in South Africa, the readiness of our health systems and evolving knowledge on the nature and impact of the virus itself."

Ramaphosa said the decision to promulgate the Disaster Management Regulations, including regulation 27 which prohibits the sale of tobacco products "was taken after careful consideration, not only of the submissions received, but also the relevant medical literature focusing inter alia on the effects of smoking on public and individual health, especially in the face of a respiratory illness such as Covid-19".

READ | Jacques Pauw: Tobacco trade bred industry with 'criminality, political links embedded in DNA'

"After my initial announcement on 23 April 2020, following representations that were made by various organisations and individuals and further consideration of relevant medical studies and advice, a different position was ultimately adopted by the National Coronavirus Command Council and thereafter by Cabinet before the regulations were promulgated," Ramaphosa said.

News24 reported that The Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association is set to argue that Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, has overstepped her powers in banning the sale of cigarettes under the nationwide lockdown, saying she does not have the authority to pick and choose what items be banned as a precautionary measure. 

The court challenge to undo the 10-week ban of the sale of cigarettes and tobacco products is set to take place on Tuesday and Wednesday in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.


