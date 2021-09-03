Digital Vibes, Bosasa, Zondo Commission: Ramaphosa fields corruption questions in Parliament

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the Digital Vibes corruption scandal is "best left where it is", and he has "moved on".

The SIU, whose report has been with Ramaphosa for about two months, suggests that former health minister Zweli Mkhize could be criminally charged.

Ramaphosa also justified keeping key allies Gwede Mantashe and Zizi Kodwa in the executive despite allegations levelled against them at the Zondo Commission.

Ramaphosa, who has often expressed his commitment to rooting out corruption, answered questions in the National Assembly on Friday, where he also defended key allies Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe and Deputy Minister on State Security Zizi Kodwa, who have been implicated in testimony before the Zondo Commission.

Hours before Ramaphosa shuffled his Cabinet on 5 August, it emerged the beleaguered Mkhize, who was on "special leave" at the time, tendered his resignation. It is believed Mkhize jumped before he was pushed.

At Friday's question session, EFF MP Khanya Ceza said Ramaphosa "rightfully removed" Mkhize after the Digital Vibes scandal.

"If you are indeed serious about corruption, and your approach to eliminating corruption is not factional, why have you kept Minister Mantashe in your Cabinet, despite revelations that he illicitly benefitted from Bosasa? And why is Zizi Kodwa still a deputy minister despite revelations at the Zondo Commission that he is also a beneficiary of corruption?" Ceza asked.

ANC MP Bheki Radebe objected, as he often does, to complain that a substantive motion should be lodged when allegations are levelled against honourable members.

Ramaphosa said:

And we have moved on. And I think the matter is best left where it is.

Ramaphosa responded as follows: "Honourable Speaker, the question and issue that has been raised around Minister Gwede Mantashe, in relation to the issues of Bosasa, have been dealt with, at the commission, the State Capture Commission, they've been fully explained and they've been fully articulated by none other than the minister himself.

"And he explained the circumstances around the issue that the honourable member has raised.

"In relation to Deputy Minister Zizi Kodwa, the same thing happened. He did get occasion to go to the commission and answered various questions that have to do with matters like that.

"So the various answers that they have given are such that they are, in my view were straightforward, and they gave full answers to the issues that may well have arisen even publicly.

"In relation to the issue he raised about honourable Dr Mkhize. Dr Mkhize resigned from Cabinet, and I accepted his resignation. And we have moved on. And I think the matter is best left where it is. Thank you very much, honourable speaker."



This past week, the SIU updated the Standing Committee on Public Accounts on its investigations into Covid-related corruption. The SIU informed the committee that Mkhize might have committed acts of criminality and caused irregular and wasteful expenditure for his role in the health department's awarding a R150 million communications contract to Digital Vibes - a company he is closely linked to, and that he could be criminally charged.

The SIU handed a report on Digital Vibes to Ramaphosa in early July, with no discernible public action from Ramaphosa since.

Ramaphosa's acting spokesperson Tyrone Seale said in a statement this week that, in the interest of fairness, and in terms of the Promotion of Access to Information Act, and as a result of several applications to have sight of the report, the Presidency has sent third-party notices to all persons or entities referred to in the report, so they may have an opportunity to object to its publication or part thereof.

Mantashe, also ANC chairperson and a key figure in ensuring the ANC caucus toes the party line, is among the ANC bigwigs who allegedly benefitted from Bosasa's largesse. He received security upgrades to his home. He told the Zondo Commission he didn't know it came from Bosasa.

Before the Zondo Commission in June, Kodwa confirmed that ex-EOH executive Jehan Mackay made several payments into his personal bank account when he had financial difficulties. EOH and its consortium were awarded a R217 million contract from the Eastern Cape Department of Education.



There is testimony before the commission that Kodwa received a payment the day before he was asked to intervene in a Home Affairs tender.

Edwin Sodi, the businessman accused with suspended ANC SG Ace Magashule in the R255 million asbestos scam in the Free State, told the commission he gave his friend, Kodwa, R174 000.

Friends

Kodwa confirmed that he received money from Sodi, saying it is a "matter between friends".

Despite these allegations in the public domain and Ramaphosa's stated commitment to root out corruption, when the long-awaited rejig of the executive came in early August, both Mantashe and Kodwa survived the chop.

Meanwhile, Ramaphosa also defended his Police Minister Bheki Cele, who came under sharp criticism in the aftermath of July's unrest.

DA leader John Steenhuisen said Ramaphosa speaks about social cohesion, but it is his Police Minister "who is out there fanning the flames of racial tension and directing the blame at Indian South Africans only".

"And you have done nothing, and you have said nothing, to call him out on it. So, Mr President, will you today condemn your Police Minister, who has spent every single day since the unrest, scapegoating and stereotyping the Indian minority in Phoenix, when in fact, the real blame lays squarely on his shoulders?"



Ramaphosa said Cele explained to him in great detail what happened in Phoenix.

He said he knows "for a fact" that Cele visited Phoenix several times and engaged both African and Indian community leaders. "And he has been engaging with all of them with a view of ensuring that the tensions that erupted between the two communities are quietened down. And he has really done admirable work," said Ramaphosa.

"I've not been aware of any act Minister Cele has been involved in of fanning the flames of tension or racial tension in the area. On the contrary, he is the one person that's been seeking to unite the two communities."

DA MP Lindy Wilson interjected: "What planet are you on?"