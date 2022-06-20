42m ago

add bookmark

Digital Vibes: Companies argue for leave to appeal – say there is no reason to join them in scandal

accreditation
Jeanette Chabalala
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Zwelini Mkhize has denied any benefit from the Digital Vibes contract.
Zwelini Mkhize has denied any benefit from the Digital Vibes contract.
Sharon Seretlo, Gallo Images
  • Five companies, added to the SIU's legal bid to recover money which was allegedly siphoned from the government tender with Digital Vibes, have applied for leave to appeal a Special Tribunal ruling. 
  • Lawyers representing the companies argued that the SIU used an incorrect test in its joinder application.
  • They believe that another court will come to a different conclusion

Judgment has been reserved in the application for leave to appeal a Special Tribunal ruling in favour of adding more companies to the Special Investigating Unit's legal bid to recover money which was allegedly siphoned from the government's tender with Digital Vibes.

The Special Tribunal had ordered that five of the six companies be joined to the SIU's recovery bid.

On Monday morning, lawyers for the companies argued that the SIU used the wrong test in the joinder application and that another court might disagree with the tribunal's finding.

The companies are All Out Trading (Pty), Tusokuhle Farming, Cedar Falls Properties, Mateta Projects, and Sirela Trading.

Cedar Falls Properties had May Mkhize, the wife of former health minister Zweli Mkhize, listed as its sole director. Tusokuhle Farming was linked to Dedani Mkhize – the couple's son.

Mateta Projects was accused of being the main character in the alleged money laundering enterprise, which received initial payments from Digital Vibes.

Those proceeds were later paid over to Sirela Trading; a company linked to Protus Sokhela – an associate of the Mkhize family.

READ| Digital Vibes: Parliament clears Zweli Mkhize, says he did not breach ethics code

Proceeds from Sirela were then distributed to entities related to the Mkhize family, News24 reported. Advocate Greg Harpur SC, for Tusokuhle Farming and Sirela Trading said the SIU relied on the Supreme Court of Appeal judgment in the case of the Johannesburg Society of Advocates (JSA) vs Nthai.

In that case, the JSA had sought leave to intervene in former advocate Seth Nthai's case. The SCA agreed they had the standing to intervene in the matter.  

However, Harpur told Judge Lebogang Modiba that applying that test in this matter was "inappropriate".

He said there was no reason for the tribunal to join his clients at the instance of the SIU. He also argued that Mateta projects had repaid the money in question to the SIU.

"So, there is no point in proceeding further against [his clients] [and] there is no constitutional remedy unless there is a recognised cause of action.

"He also added that his clients did not receive money from the government.  

He said: 

They received it from a bank, and the bank was Mateta's bank. They did not receive it from the government. The money is not reclaimable at the instance of the SIU because the money that was received by [his clients] did not come from the government. It comes from someone else, and that, really, is the end of the case, and with respect, another court reasonably would come to that conclusion for the simple reason that that's the law.

The lawyers representing the other companies aligned themselves with Harpur's argument.

In heads of argument, Advocate WAJ Nicholson SC for All Out Trading and Sithokozile Mkhize said Judge Modiba, "... committed a series of material misdirection in fact and in law which were compounded by her failure to have any regard to the limited powers of the SIU to claim compensation and the limited powers of this tribunal to award compensation".

In March, the SIU was accused of being "overzealous" in its pursuit to recover funds which were allegedly paid to companies linked to Zweli Mkhize, his relatives, and close associates, News24 reported.

The SIU had argued that it should be allowed to recover costs from six companies which had allegedly received payments from Digital Vibes.

READ MORE | SIU apologises to Mkhize over Digital Vibes tapes

In her judgment, Modiba said whether the repayment by Mateta Projects, "... absolves the proposed respondents from liability, the payments were made in the ordinary course of business, and/or the proposed respondents are innocent of the flow of funds between NDOH (National Department of Health) and Digital Vibes stand to be determined in the review application once the issues between the parties are fully ventilated".

She said the proposed respondents had presented "inconsistent versions" regarding the basis for Mateta Projects' repayment to the SIU.  

Modiba said: 

Given that Sirela Trading only received R3 795 000 from Mateta Projects, it does not make business sense why Mr Sokhela advanced to Mateta Projects over R7.7 million, more than Mateta Projects received from Sirela Trading. The purported refund of the rental in respect of [the] lease of Mr Sokhela's farm and grazing fees, given that Mr Mthethwa has had [the] benefit of the lease for almost two years and that his cattle have grazed on Mr Sokhela's farm also does not make business sense.

"The loss to NDOH [the national department of health] which the SIU seeks to recover in the review application is R150 million and not limited to the R10.6 million Mateta Projects received from Digital Vibes. Sirela Trading is the source of the funds Mateta Projects repaid to the SIU, the basis of which, prima facie, is devoid of logic and business sense; none of the other proposed respondents have repaid to Mateta Projects the amounts they received from it."

She said the SIU was entitled to recover money from the companies.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
siuspecial tribunaldigital vibesdedani mkhizezweli mkhizecorruptioncrim3
Lottery
3 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should SA expend resources in extraditing Guptas to account for state capture crimes?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, justice must be served
59% - 8740 votes
No, deal with crooks here first
7% - 972 votes
Who cares, nothing will come of it
35% - 5151 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought

18 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought
LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality

16 Jun

LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa's farm robbery has him in hot water as political infighting rages on

11 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa's farm robbery has him in hot water as political infighting rages on
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on mob justice and the gruesome murder of an innocent man

04 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on mob justice and the gruesome murder of an innocent man
PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars

28 May

PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.07
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
19.65
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
16.91
-0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.20
-1.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.2%
Gold
1,839.73
+0.0%
Silver
21.60
-0.3%
Palladium
1,872.72
+3.0%
Platinum
940.01
+0.5%
Brent Crude
113.12
-5.9%
Top 40
60,318
+2.1%
All Share
66,614
+1.9%
Resource 10
68,854
+2.0%
Industrial 25
74,563
+1.7%
Financial 15
15,442
+2.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Cape Town youngsters leave a life of selling drugs to start their own maintenance...

13 Jun

Cape Town youngsters leave a life of selling drugs to start their own maintenance business
WATCH | Disabled bodybuilder from Eastern Cape crowned world champion

06 Jun

WATCH | Disabled bodybuilder from Eastern Cape crowned world champion
Gift of love: Durban man saves wife's life through organ donation

04 Jun

Gift of love: Durban man saves wife's life through organ donation
PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA

02 Jun

PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22171.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo