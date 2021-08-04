1h ago

Digital Vibes contract: R1m allegedly spent on Mkhize's son, daughter-in-law's beauty shops - report

Compiled by Ntwaagae Seleka
  • Zweli Mkhize's son and daughter-in-law allegedly benefitted to the tune of more than R1 million from the controversial Digital Vibes contract.
  • Dedani Mkhize and his wife, Sthoko Mkhize, allegedly used the funds to start two new businesses in Pietermaritzburg.
  • The couple first opened a Tammy Taylor Nails outlet, followed by the Gold Ace Cuts and Curls hair salon.

Revelations of Health Minister Zweli Mkhize and his family's alleged dodgy links to the controversial Digital Vibes are far from over.

Daily Maverick has again revealed how the embattled company bankrolled Mkhize's son, Dedani, and his wife, Sthoko Mkhize.

The couple allegedly used money from the health department to open a Tammy Taylor Nails franchise at the Midlands Mall in Pietermaritzburg, in December 2020.

An amount of R650 000, which is part of the alleged R150 million dodgy deal between the department and Digital Vibes, was used for the outlet.

Later, about R446 000 from the R150 million contract was used to start a new hair salon, Gold Ace Cuts and Curls.

It is alleged Dedani benefitted financially from the contract through his farm outside Pietermaritzburg.

News24 previously reported how the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) obtained a preservation order to freeze R22 million that was held in bank and investment accounts linked to Digital Vibes.

Preliminary investigations into the department and the company, as well as those implicated have exposed two highly irregular and unlawful transactions.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is currently studying the report with mounting outcry from various sectors to reshuffle his Cabinet and urgently replace Mkhize.

Acting presidential spokesperson Tyrone Seale earlier promised Ramaphosa would keep the public abreast of developments.

