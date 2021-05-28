9m ago

add bookmark

Digital Vibes contract: Ramaphosa says he's waiting for SIU to finalise report

Carien du Plessis
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
President Cyril Ramaphosa and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron at the end of a joint press conference during a welcoming ceremony at the governments Union Buildings, in Pretoria.
President Cyril Ramaphosa and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron at the end of a joint press conference during a welcoming ceremony at the governments Union Buildings, in Pretoria.
Ludovic MARIN / AFP
  • President Cyril Ramahosa has responded to a question on the Department of Health's tender to Digital Vibes.
  • He said he would wait for the outcome of a Special Investigating Unit probe before making a pronouncement. 
  • The SIU said it hoped the probe would be finalised in the next few weeks. 

President Cyril Ramaphosa says he is waiting for the Special Investigating Unit's probe into the Department of Health's Digital Vibes deal to be concluded so he can "look at the matter myself closely".

During a joint press conference on Friday outside the Union Buildings in Pretoria with French President Emmanuel Macron, who is currently on a state visit to South Africa, Ramaphosa said the SIU was looking into the Digital Vibes matter.

"I'm waiting for the SIU to finish their report," he said. "There has been a preliminary investigation at departmental level, the minister [Zweli Mkhize] has briefed me, and I'm now waiting to see how the SIU conclude on the matter."

EXPLAINER | Digital Vibes: Daily Mavericks reports vs Mkhize's responses

Ramaphosa added that he knows the SIU had been working fast to finish the report. 

"I want to take time to consider what they come up with, and after that will be able to handle the matter," he said. 

SIU head Andy Mothibi on Thursday said the SIU would finalise its probe into the R159 million tender within the next few weeks. 

READ | Not Cabinet's place to discuss Mkhize while SIU investigates, says Ntshavheni 

Daily Maverick on Monday reported that officials from Digital Vibes had close personal links to Mkhize, and that they were paid millions to do work that the department's communications department could have done itself.  

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
digital vibescyril ramaphosacoronaviruscorruption
Lottery
3 bag the jackpot in the Daily Lotto
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you believe gun ownership should be allowed for self defence?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, citizens should be able to protect themselves
88% - 4731 votes
No, it leads to increased availability and abuse of firearms
12% - 646 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 3 - The curious case of Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela

27 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 3 - The curious case of Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana

20 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine

19 May

PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo

20 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana

13 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
view
Rand - Dollar
13.78
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
19.52
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
16.79
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.63
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.1%
Gold
1,895.88
-0.0%
Silver
27.78
-0.2%
Palladium
2,828.00
+0.7%
Platinum
1,173.50
-0.8%
Brent Crude
69.46
+0.9%
Top 40
61,348
+0.9%
All Share
67,562
+0.9%
Resource 10
66,231
-0.7%
Industrial 25
87,095
+1.9%
Financial 15
13,458
+1.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Multitalented sisters credit their mom and lockdown for spot at...

9h ago

FEEL GOOD | Multitalented sisters credit their mom and lockdown for spot at international showcase
FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university

19 May

FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university
FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21141.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo