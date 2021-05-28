Digital Vibes contract: Ramaphosa says he's waiting for SIU to finalise report

President Cyril Ramahosa has responded to a question on the Department of Health's tender to Digital Vibes.

He said he would wait for the outcome of a Special Investigating Unit probe before making a pronouncement.

The SIU said it hoped the probe would be finalised in the next few weeks.

During a joint press conference on Friday outside the Union Buildings in Pretoria with French President Emmanuel Macron, who is currently on a state visit to South Africa, Ramaphosa said the SIU was looking into the Digital Vibes matter.

"I'm waiting for the SIU to finish their report," he said. "There has been a preliminary investigation at departmental level, the minister [Zweli Mkhize] has briefed me, and I'm now waiting to see how the SIU conclude on the matter."

Ramaphosa added that he knows the SIU had been working fast to finish the report.



"I want to take time to consider what they come up with, and after that will be able to handle the matter," he said.

SIU head Andy Mothibi on Thursday said the SIU would finalise its probe into the R159 million tender within the next few weeks.

Daily Maverick on Monday reported that officials from Digital Vibes had close personal links to Mkhize, and that they were paid millions to do work that the department's communications department could have done itself.