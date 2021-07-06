Digital Vibes contract: Ramaphosa still studying SIU report

The Special Investigating Unit's report on the health department's R150m Digital Vibes contract is with President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Digital Vibes is a company with strong links to health minister Zweli Mkhize's associates.

The media company could face prosecution, civil action or disciplinary proceedings.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is studying the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) report on the health department's controversial R150 million contract with Digital Vibes - a company with alleged links to associates of Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize.



"The presidency has received the final report of the SIU on an investigation into a contract between the Department of Health and Digital Vibes. The presidency is studying the report and will keep the public abreast of developments in this matter," said acting presidential spokesperson Tyrone Seale.

"It will do so in a manner that preserves information that may be or become the subject of prosecution, civil action or disciplinary proceedings," Seale said.



Mkhize remains on special leave pending the finalisation of the investigation into the matter.

On 17 June, the SIU was granted a preservation order to freeze R22 million held in bank and investment accounts linked to Digital Vibes and people who received payments from the company.

SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago earlier said their preliminary investigations had revealed clear evidence exposing two highly irregular and unlawful transactions.

"The first transaction is a procurement process in 2019 where Digital Vibes was appointed to perform communications services relating to the National Health Insurance (NHI). The second transaction occurred in 2020 during the tenure of the first transaction when Digital Vibes was 'appointed' in respect of a Covid-19 awareness campaign without any competitive bidding or other procurement process at all," Kganyago said.

Kganyago said the department used the budget allocated for the NHI contract and NHI media campaign to pay for the purported Covid-19 media campaign work allegedly performed by Digital Vibes.

The department paid R150 million to Digital Vibes, R25 million of which was paid in respect of the NHI media campaign and approximately R125 million for the Covid-19 appointment.

"In line with the SIU Act, evidence pointing to criminal conduct will be referred to the National Prosecuting Authority for further action, and the SIU will refer evidence in support of disciplinary, administrative and or executive actions to the relevant authorities for further action," said Kganyago.