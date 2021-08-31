1h ago

add bookmark

Digital Vibes: Mkhize accused of unlawful, improper conduct for his role - SIU report

accreditation
Compiled by Jeanette Chabalala
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The SIU has made findings against Zweli Mkhize.
The SIU has made findings against Zweli Mkhize.
Sharon Seretlo, Gallo Images
  • The Special Investigating Unit wants to recover R150 million the national Department of Health paid to communication company Digital Vibes. 
  • The unit believes Mkhize and his family benefitted to the tune of R4 million from the contract. 
  • But Mkhize believes that the SIU report is flawed.  

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has accused former health minister Zweli Mkhize of unlawful and improper conduct and wants his family to repay R4 million which they allegedly benefited from as a result of the awarding of a communications contract.

According to Business Day, the SIU filed papers with the Special Tribunal on Thursday, seeking to recover R150 million in total, which the national Department of Health (DoH) paid to a company called Digital Vibes in terms of the contract.

The publication reported that the SIU said Mkhize had put pressure on health department director-general Malebona Matsoso via repeated text messages to approve the awarding of the contract to Digital Vibes, a company linked to Tahera Mather and Naadhira Mitha, his former adviser and an ex-secretary respectively.

"At best, this conduct on the part of the minister was improper and, at worst, the conduct of the minister was unlawful," the unit said in the papers.

READ | Digital Vibes contract: R1m allegedly spent on Mkhize's son, daughter-in-law's beauty shops - report

Digital Vibes, which has close connections to Mkhize, was contracted for communications relating to the country's National Health Insurance (NHI) campaign in 2019, and the work was later expanded to include Covid-19-related communication, News24 reported.

The SIU made damning findings against Mkhize, who allegedly benefitted from the R150 million contract.

Earlier this month, Mkhize resigned but he maintains that the SIU report, which implicates him, is flawed. In his resignation letter, Mkhize said the SIU had not given him a fair hearing, but he thought it was best to step down.

He said this was "in order to bring certainty and stability to this important portfolio". Mkhize accused the SIU of working with "a predetermined outcome and a closed mind".

He said the unit proceeded unfairly and compiled a "flawed and unfounded report".

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
digital vibessiuzweli mkhizecoronavirusfraud
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
After apologising for his role in using an offensive nickname for former team-mate Paul Adams during his playing days, should Mark Boucher stay on as coach of the Proteas national side?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes. It was a long time ago and he has apologised.
67% - 3045 votes
No. Boucher should stand down as coach. There needs to be accountability.
19% - 854 votes
Undecided. Let's wait for the SJN hearings to be completed.
15% - 662 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Nosicelo Mtebeni's death and the never-ending scourge of gender-based violence

28 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Nosicelo Mtebeni's death and the never-ending scourge of gender-based violence
PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?

21 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic

14 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic
PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?

07 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?
PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?

31 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?
view
Rand - Dollar
14.55
+0.7%
Rand - Pound
20.05
+0.6%
Rand - Euro
17.23
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.66
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.8%
Gold
1,814.03
+0.2%
Silver
24.08
+0.2%
Palladium
2,492.50
+0.3%
Platinum
1,011.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
73.41
+1.0%
Top 40
60,848
+0.2%
All Share
67,181
+0.2%
Resource 10
66,461
-1.7%
Industrial 25
83,060
+1.3%
Financial 15
14,390
+1.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Restaurant staff sing and chant after customer leaves an R85k tip

14 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Restaurant staff sing and chant after customer leaves an R85k tip
FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus

11 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip

10 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21225.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo