Digital Vibes: Parliament clears Zweli Mkhize, says he did not breach ethics code

Parliament found that Zweli Mkhize did not breach the ethics code.

It had been alleged that Mkhize benefitted from the controversial Digital Vibes tender.

The matter was raised by the DA's Siviwe Gwarube.

Parliament's joint committee on ethics and members' interests has cleared former health minister Zweli Mkhize of allegedly benefitting from the irregular Digital Vibes tender.



On Tuesday, the acting registrar of members' interests wrote to Mkhize to inform him that they found he did not breach the ethics code by not disclosing the benefit he received from Digital Vibes.

"The committee considered the complaint in two parts: namely; 1. Your son received benefits from Digital Vibes to the alleged amounts of R300 000 and R160 000, and, 2. You received benefits from Digital Vibes totalling the amount of R6 720 for electrical work done by 4Way Maintenance at your Cranbrook property in Bryanston."

The Special Investigating Unit argued before the Special Tribunal that the R150 million Digital Vibes contract was a money-laundering scheme designed to siphon funds to Mkhize's family, while also shielding the family from accountability.

It argued that Mkhize's son and wife benefitted from funds that could be traced to the irregular tender.

The DA's health spokesperson, Siviwe Gwarube, filed a complaint with the ethics committee, saying Mkhize breached the code by not disclosing this benefit. The committee has since dismissed the complaint.



"The committee noted that your son is an adult, married individual who is not financially dependent on you. In this regard, the provisions of the code cannot be applied to hold you, as the Member of Parliament, liable for the alleged benefit received by your son.

Gallo Images Alet Pretorius/Gallo Images

In this regard, the committee found that you did not breach the code," they wrote to Mkhize. The committee also dismissed the complaint that money from Digital Vibes was used to settle a bill at Mkhize's Bryanston home.



"On the analysis of the documentary evidence, the committee considered the fact that Mr Thamsanqa Mkhize was the person liaising with 4Way Maintenance and the person who was in charge of making the payments in respect of invoices. In this regard, the committee concluded that you did not breach the code.

"The letter further said: "In the light of the above, the complaint filed in this matter is accordingly closed."

Also on Tuesday, the committee released the Register of Members' Interests for 2022.

Mkhize did not declare owning the Bryanston property in question. He disclosed four properties, all of which were in KwaZulu-Natal. He also disclosed that he received a Huawei P smartphone, to the value of R1 500, from the Chinese ambassador.

